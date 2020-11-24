Shoe retailer Zomp to close after almost 50 years in business

Popular shoe retailer Zomp will close its doors in the coming weeks after almost 50 years in business.

Founded in Perth in 1972, Zomp attracted a loyal following for its mix of local and international shoe brands for women.

The retailer currently operates four stores, with one located in Melbourne, one in Sydney, and two in Perth.

Zomp previously operated a store on Melbourne’s Chapel Street, but closed the store in April 2019 due to declining foot traffic in the area.

Another Zomp store in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley closed in August 2019.

The retailer said on Tuesday morning the remaining Zomp stores will close “in the coming weeks”, as it launched a 40% off storewide sale via its website.

When asked why the business is closing, a spokesperson for the retailer told SmartCompany 2020 has “been a tough year in what was already a tough retail climate”.

In a statement provided to SmartCompany and also shared on Facebook, Zomp said “the time has come to say goodbye”.

“It’s been a wide and rewarding ride,” the company said.

“Whether you came to Zomp decades ago at Trinity Arcade or recently fell in love, we are so grateful to have had your continued support.

“We would also like to thank our Zomp team past and present. We are beyond lucky to have such a loyal and dedicated team right to the very end.”