NBN upgrade to give 700,000 businesses faster internet at wholesale prices

The federal government has today announced a $4.5 billion investment that will give approximately 700,000 businesses access to fibre-to-the-premises internet connections, along with many Australian households.

It is expected these connections will allow access to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) broadband by 2023, as preferred to current fibre-to-the-node access available via the National Broadband Network (NBN).

NBN Co said the multibillion-dollar investment will include up to $700 million, to be spent over three years with internet providers, to provide businesses with free fibre optic cabling and offer the NBN Co’s Enterprise Ethernet plan at wholesale rates.

The fibre-to-the-premises connections are expected to be available in 240 ‘Business Fibre Zones’, including 85 regional areas, and will cover more than 700,000 businesses.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher said businesses within an initial 130 zones across regional and metropolitan Australia will be the first to benefit from this investment. This includes 61 of the regional areas.

It was also announced that 14 of the ‘Business Fibre Zones’ will include areas with major hospitals and educational facilities, and 11 of those are included in today’s first release.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) Kate Carnell believes this is a great outcome for small businesses, particularly for those across rural and regional areas where broadband facilities can be less than adequate.

Speaking to SmartCompany, Carnell said access to faster internet has become critical to business survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

She referenced a recent NBN Co study where 49% of 1,000 respondents said they increased shopping online since COVID lockdowns came into effect, and 70% of those respondents were consciously supporting local business online.

“Digitally enabled businesses during the pandemic have fared much better than businesses that weren’t digitally enabled,” she says.

A recent survey conducted by Xero echoes this statement, finding that for businesses that sell goods and services online, and use social media for marketing, job losses have been, on average, 40% smaller.

Minister Fletcher also spoke about the increases in internet usage of Australians since 2010, explaining that Australians were using an average of 10GB a month. This increased to 258GB a month in 2019.

“Since last year, [internet usage] has further increased to 300GB a month in 2020,” he said in a statement.

“We’ve seen traffic increase by 70 percent since COVID lockdown.”

He also cited the importance of video conferencing as one of the biggest needs for Australians now and in the future: “It needs the same speed going up and going down,” he said.

Minister Fletcher said NBN Co received $3.8 billion in revenue last year, and will finance this project with $6.1 billion from private sector debt markets. NBN Co will refinance the $19 million it has borrowed from the Commonwealth.

It’s predicted this project will create 25,000 jobs and add $6.4 billion a year to the GDP by 2024.

NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue highlights the immensity of the project ahead: “Broadband went from being a utility to a lifeline. It will remain so after the pandemic has subsided.”

The first 130 ‘Business Fibre Zones’ are listed as follows by NBN Co :

NSW Metro

Botany

Gosford

Lake Haven – Wyong

Lane Cove

Mosman

Neutral Bay

Parramatta

Randwick

Marrickville

Double Bay – Rose Bay

Central Coast

NSW Regional

Albury / Lavington

Armidale

Ballina

Batemans Bay

Bathurst

Charlestown

Coffs Harbour

Corrimal – Austinmer

Dubbo

Goulburn

Lismore

Maitland

Mudgee

Newcastle CBD

Nowra

Orange

Port Kembla – Warrawong

Port Macquarie

Tamworth

Taree

Wagga Wagga

Wollongong

Shoalhaven

VIC Metro

Berwick South

Box Hill

Clayton

Collingwood

Dandenong

Mornington

Springvale – Noble Park

Burwood

Chadstone – Oakleigh

Caulfield – Carnegie

St Kilda – Elsternwick

Blackburn – Mitcham

Richmond – Hawthorn

VIC Regional

Ararat

Ballarat

Bendigo

Echuca

Geelong

Horsham

Mildura

Shepparton

Wangaratta

Warrnambool

Wodonga

Morwell – Traralgon

QLD Metro

Annerley

Archerfield

Coorparoo

Darra – Richlands

Eagle Farm

Mount Gravatt

Stafford – Alderley

Tingalpa

Morningside – Lytton

Indooroopilly – Toowong

QLD Regional

Bundaberg

Caloundra

Gladstone

Gympie

Mackay

Maroochydore

Maryborough

Rockhampton

Southport

Toowoomba

Townsville area

Wurtulla – Birtinya

Cairns – Port Douglas

TAS Regional

Burnie

Devonport

Hobart

Launceston

WA Metro

Balcatta

Bassendean

Canning Vale – Riverton

Fremantle

Henderson

Malaga

Mandurah

Midland – Guildford

O’Connor – Murdoch

Osborne Park Industrial

Rockingham

Subiaco – Nedlands – Shenton Park

Wangara

South Perth

Bibra Lake – Coogee (WA)

Applecross – Melville

Belmont – Cannington

WA Regional

Albany

Bunbury

Busselton

Geraldton

SA Metro

Edinburgh

Hawthorn – Malvern

Hindmarsh

Lonsdale

Melrose Park

Mount Barker

Norwood

Port Adelaide – Gepps Cross

Prospect area

Richmond

Toorak Gardens

Unley – Parkside

Woodville Park

Willunga

SA Regional

Mount Gambier

ACT Metro

Belconnen

Canberra CBD

Deakin

Phillip

ACT Regional

Queanbeyan – Hume

NT Regional

Darwin

Palmerston

Casuarina



