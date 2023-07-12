Optus partners with Starlink to provide (almost) 100% mobile coverage across Australia

Elon Musk sure has been busy in the Australian telecommunications space. Just over a week after Telstra announced a partnership with Starlink, Optus has entered the airspace with its own collaboration with SpaceX.

On Wednesday Optus announced that it would be partnering with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system to “cover 100% of Australia” with mobile connectivity. According to the company, the only parts of Australia that won’t be impacted are the Australian Radio Quiet Zone in Western Australia (where no service is allowed) and remote offshore territories and islands.

Through its agreement with SpaceX, Optus will work to expand the reach of customers’ mobile connectivity to include 60% of Australia’s land mass that currently has no mobile coverage.

But there will still be a bit of a wait. The plan is to initially roll out SMS capabilities in late 2024, with voice and data services to follow in late 2025.

“Optus has always thought differently about what it means to deliver connectivity to our customers, and today we proudly provide mobile coverage to 98.5% of Australia’s population through our existing network,” Optus’ managing director of marketing and revenue Matt Williams said.

“However, Australia’s vastness and terrain can make it difficult for any operator to provide mobile coverage everywhere it is needed – especially in remote or hard-to-reach locations.

“Our work with SpaceX aims to bring the coverage capabilities of satellites direct to compatible mobile handsets without the need for customers to buy additional equipment. This partnership builds on our proud history of satellite innovation in Australia.”

Optus is taking a different route to Telstra with its Starlink partnership

Comparatively, Telstra is focusing on fixed wireless satellite internet for its collaboration with Starlink and is planning to announce prices by the end of the year. In an email to SmartCompany, Williams explained why the telco went down a different path.

“Optus has been a leader and innovator in Australian satellite-based communications services for more than three decades,” he told SmartCompany.

“We are proud of the fact that we’re Australia’s largest and most experienced satellite owner and operator, which focuses on data and fixed connectivity. But missing piece of the puzzle was getting satellites direct to mobile — and our SpaceX collaboration solves that.”

According to Optus, it has launched ten satellites and operated thirteen spacecraft. Seven of those are currently in orbit, including NBN‘s two Skymuster satellites and the C1 spacecraft used by Defence.

“Satellite direct-to-mobile technology has been one of the most ambitious initiatives of the telecommunications industry. It enables a standard mobile device located outside of the terrestrial network to access the satellite network, offering a much-needed solution for people not covered by the existing network,” Williams said.

“The partnership announcement today allows us to bring the coverage advantage of satellites direct to mobiles; without the need for consumers to buy additional equipment.”

Optus confirmed with SmartCompany that the plan and cost details will be announced closer to the launch date.