Apology to Robert Chamberlain, founder of The Huno Group

On 9 November 2022, an article was authored by Adam Schwab and published by Private Media concerning Mr Robert Chamberlain. It was suggested in that article that, amongst other things, Mr Chamberlain deceived the ASIC and the editors of a national newspaper into believing that he was one of the richest people in Australia under the age of 40, and had breached the FYE2022 ASIC reporting requirements. Such allegations were false and had no basis. In fact, in a media release dated 22 July 2022, ASIC had confirmed that the reporting deadlines imposed on Mr Chamberlain’s business had been extended to 30 November 2022. Mr Chamberlain complied with that extension. Those financial reports confirmed what the AFR believed, that AirFaresFlights reported a net profit after tax of $50 million, and even paid $20 million in company tax for the 2022 financial year.

Private Media and Adam Schwab unreservedly apologise to Mr Chamberlain for the publication of that article and for the harm the article caused him.