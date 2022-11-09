The mysterious rise of travel entrepreneur Robert Chamberlain, apparently one of the richest Australians under 40

Few AFR Young Rich Listers have had such meteoric and mysterious rises as travel entrepreneur, Robert Chamberlain. The founder of the Huno Group bolted onto the Young Rich List in 2019 with a net worth of $55 million.

Chamberlain’s valuation then leapt to $253 million in 2020. This year, Rich List editors Michael Bailey and Julie-Anne Sprague pinned Chamberlain’s wealth at $740 million, up from $320 million last year, making him allegedly one of the richest people in Australia under the age of 40.

The AFR claimed: “Chamberlain’s Huno Group, which runs a network of travel websites. It referred more than $1 billion in sales to its travel partners, helping drive net profit to $50 million in 2022. Its biggest markets are in the US and Britain.”

The AFR, quoting Huno’s website, also said: “Huno Group also holds residential property assets in Australia and a portfolio of listed and unlisted equities, primarily in the travel and technology sector.”

The huge valuation placed on Chamberlain and Huno seemed strange, largely because few people appear to have ever heard of Huno or Chamberlain. We acknowledge the possibility that Chamberlain could be using some other company name with ASIC that we are not aware of.

The Rich List editors appeared to be warier of Chamberlain after we questioned his valuation back in 2020, noting: “Chamberlain’s main businesses, Huno and AirfaresFlights, are in the hyper-competitive and relatively low margin metasearch part of the travel sector (metasearch is basically affiliate marketing to send traffic to online travel agents and get paid a small commission).”

In September, before the list was released, Rich List editors told your author that Chamberlain presented them with financial accounts indicating Huno’s significant profitability, but didn’t confirm whether those accounts had been formally audited.

Huno’s amateurish website certainly doesn’t add any credibility to Chamberlain’s claims, appearing to have been created using a low-quality website builder in the late 1990s. Similarweb noted that the site had only 16,000 visits in September — Hotelscombined, which was sold in 2018 for US$140 million, had 2.1 million visits.

Huno’s website, which doesn’t appear to have been updated for several years, claims that it “reached a Hitwise top 10 travel position in Australia and featured leading online travel agents as partners including Flight Centre, Travel.com.au, Lastminute, Wotif and Expedia. Today the business helps hundreds of millions of travellers around the world search for their ideal accommodation across a network of over 50 travel sites and brand”. Huno doesn’t name any of the 50 travel sites.

Chamberlain’s online presence appears minimal – his LinkedIn page refers to only Huno and a brief stint at PwC in 2006, and he last posted three years ago. Chamberlain’s Twitter account is rarely used, boasting only 25 followers. Chamberlain’s only reference to Huno on Twitter was in 2021, where he claimed “18 years since Huno started. Back then it took 3 months to get to a thousand visitors. This year will be hundreds of millions. Crazy.”

Strangely, ASIC does not appear to note the existence of any entity called Huno or Huno Group, however, it does refer to another of Chamberlain’s earlier businesses, Airfares Flights Pty Limited.

The AirfaresFlights.com.au website is another horrible-looking site that appears to have been hacked together in the late 1990s and refers to yet another site, Hotelsguides.net, which is no longer operational.

AirfaresFlights Facebook page hasn’t been touched since 2015 with the site and largely consists of random comments and posts from disgruntled users. AirfaresFlights has never disclosed any financial reports to ASIC — given its alleged scale (the Rich List valuation was based on Chamberlain’s claim that the business made $50 million profit last year), this would appear to breach ASIC reporting requirements which demands that companies with revenue of more than $50 million and assets in excess of $25 million must lodge financial reports with ASIC annually.

We attempted to contact Chamberlain on the phone number listed on Huno’s website and via email, but received no reply. We also contacted the AFR to request they disclose the financial reports it relied on when determining Chamberlain’s wealth estimate, but also received no reply.

It is often said that one should try to get rich and remain anonymous — Chamberlain certainly fulfilled the second criterion.

Disclosure: The author is the co-founder and CEO of Luxury Escapes, a Melbourne-based travel company, and also a director of Private Media, the publisher of SmartCompany.