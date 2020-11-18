The Victorian government will offer residents $200 vouchers to spend at regional restaurants, pubs, hotels, wineries and small businesses in a bid to boost the regional economy.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the vouchers on Wednesday, confirming residents can soon apply for one of 120,000 vouchers if they spend $400 on accommodation or attractions in regional Victoria.

The vouchers are part of a $465 million tourism package and indicate what’s to come in the Victorian budget next Tuesday.

Announcing the program in King Valley, Premier Andrews said tourism associations will help create the voucher scheme, which will be running by Christmas.

“Whether it’s a day trip with the family or a tour along our stunning coast, we’re helping more people get out and enjoy the best Victoria has to offer,” he said.

In the $465 million tourism package, the government has allocated:

$150 million for First Nations arts, culture, food and wine tourism;

$47.5 million for infrastructure on the Great Ocean Road;

$18.5 million to improve tourism infrastructure in Gippsland;

$13 million on upgrades to the Grampians Peak Trail and Mackenzie Falls; and

$4.3 million for the Prosecco Road winery district.

The tourism industry will receive a further $106.5 million to go toward the ‘Visit Victoria’ marketing campaign to attract visitors to regional towns from Victoria and beyond.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Events Martin Pakula said the government wants to make the state’s tourism attractions more compelling.

“Our investment in infrastructure in every corner of the state lays the foundations for a sustained recovery — and that means more jobs for Victorians,” Pakula said.