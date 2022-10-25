Liberals in NSW and Victoria promise 1100 new EV charging stations ahead of state elections

With New South Wales and Victoria gearing up for state elections in the next six months, political parties have pledged millions of dollars to add a combined 1100 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across cities and highways to the nation’s network.

The NSW government has committed $39.4 million to develop more than 500 new fast and ultra-fast charging bays across NSW to recharge electric vehicles in just 15 minutes.

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has promised to make driving an electric, hydrogen, or plug-in hybrid vehicle cheaper, and pledged $50 million towards an additional 600 EV charging stations across the state if his party wins next month’s election.

As of June 2022, the number of public charging locations stands at 2147, while the number of individual public EV chargers in service is 3669 according to an October report by the EA Council.

This is a 15% increase in charging locations compared to early 2021.

What we know so far

Victoria

Victoria will hold its state election on Saturday, November 26.

Guy has confirmed that, if elected next month, his party will pause the electric vehicle tax and establish 600 new charging stations across the state — 10 times the amount promised by the Victorian government in June 2021.

“We will pause Daniel Andrews’ new Electric Vehicle Tax until 2027, one of seven Labor taxes we are cutting as part of our long-term economic plan,” Guy said.

Victorian Liberal Party Deputy Leader David Southwick said the Coalition would work with the local community and councils to establish EV charging stations.

“By rolling out an extra 600 charging stations across the state, we will boost charging access and reduce the barriers to entering the electric vehicle market,” he said.

“The more electric vehicles we have on our roads, the more Victorians can save on spiralling fuel costs and we can achieve our emissions reduction targets.”

New South Wales

NSW will hold its state election on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

On Sunday, Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean announced the NSW government is investing $39.4 million in the first round of Fast Charging Grants to co-fund 86 new fast and ultra-fast EV charging stations, each with four to 15 bays.

“This investment will see the largest, fastest and most comprehensive public EV charging network in Australia,” Mr Kean said.

“Each of these stations will contain a minimum of two ultra-fast EV charging bays of 350kW capacity, and two fast charging bays of 175kW, with some stations containing up to 15 bays.

“The ultra-fast chargers will be able to charge modern EVs from 20% to 80% in around 15 minutes and all stations will be fully powered with renewable energy.”

“This is the first of an expected three funding rounds, with hundreds more stations set to be built over the coming years.”