Ex-Atlassian execs to pump 1000 electric utes into Australian market

A tech startup founded by two former senior Atlassian executives has announced plans to pump 1000 electric Toyota HiLux utes into the Australian market by next year in what the pair describe as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

The first six electric HiLux prototypes have already been manufactured in Roev’s Sunshine Coast-based micro-factory, while ambitious production plans will see hundreds more of the converted utes hit the road in the next 12 months.

Next in line for electrified conversion at Roev will be the Ford Ranger, with the Nissan Navara and Mitsubishi Triton on the startup’s horizon, too.

Tech heads Noah Wasmer and Paul Slade launched Roev with a steely determination to make a fast and big dent in climate change, though the lucrative gap in Australia’s electric ute market wouldn’t have hurt their decision either.

“We quickly identified increasing EV availability as the fastest path to meaningful climate change in Australia,” Wasmer tells SmartCompany.

“There’s no doubt that Australia is trailing other advanced economies when it comes to the uptake of electric vehicles.”

And business is booming. Roev is talking to state governments, local councils, large corporates, and construction companies about electrifying their fleets, Wasmer says, “but interest is coming from just about every corner of the economy”.

Last month, Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley made headlines after erroneously stating that “no one in the world is making an electric ute” — her spokesperson later clarified that Ley had meant to say electric vehicles were not yet in Australia, and not powerful enough for the regions.

Wasmer says that doesn’t stack up.

“Of the organisations we are currently talking with, many have plans to deploy our electric utes in regional and remote locations,” he countered.

Although Wasmer acknowledged there were limitations on the driving range of battery technology, he says it’s a matter of time until more powerful and abundant charging stations make this a non-issue for Australians.

“We are very confident they will meet the demands of regional and rural work.”

Wasmer says it’ll be BYO vehicles for interested organisations ready for the electric conversion of their fleets, which will take about a week per car once Roev’s operations get up to the full-scale conversions.

“Our process involves fully removing the diesel engine, exhaust and gearbox and replacing it with an electric drive unit including battery packs,” he explained.

“The other features and components from the original vehicle remain in place.”

Wasmer says he appreciates some might raise an eyebrow at his and Slade’s jump from software to automotive, but he described it as a “natural” decision based on passion, purpose and skill.

American-born Wasmer, who has spent his career working in tech at heavy-hitters including Apple and VMware, says his family has long been a fixture in Detroit’s automotive scene, and he recalls building his first car at the young age of 15.

Fast-forward to now and the pair have done their homework, Wasmer continues.

“We’ve spent the last couple of years refining the process for electric vehicle conversions.

“We’re also combining our rich software experience with a highly-skilled team of automotive professionals and the balance of our team is a real strength for our business.”

With electric utes heading down the pipeline of the US market (where they’re known as pick-up trucks) including trailblazer Rivian, the GMC Hummer, the Ford F-150, and the Tesla Cybertruck, Wasmer knows now is the time to strike in Australia.

“The stated position of most mainstream brands is that their electric utes are many years away, so our conversion program is the best way to tackle the issue right now,” he said.

But in the longer term, when a wide range of cost-effective electric utes finally hit shores Down Under, Roev will pivot operations to building its own electric ute on Australian soil.

Wasmer says the decision-making of the newly minted Albanese government — including the likely introduction of fuel efficiency standards in the shorter term — will either make or break Australia’s infant EV market.

At the moment, EVs account for just 2% of the country’s national car sales — well behind New Zealand at 10% — with model selection, high price point, and scant charging stations proving prohibitive for prospective customers.

“Policy decisions made in the next few months will either establish Australia as a major beneficiary of the global shift to EVs and EV producer in our own right, or we will continue to battle for our fair share of EV volumes,” Wasmer said.

“We believe that a local EV industry can drive our nation and we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make this happen.”

And Wasmer’s already got 1000 reasons to believe it.

“Fleets see that they can benefit commercially while they reduce their emissions footprint, and that speaks to a really strong future for EV utes in Australia.”