There are a number of industries that are likely to remain stable and potentially even grow during a recession, based on the lessons learned during the Great Recession of 2008, according to a report from ZipRecruiter.

Australia has not experienced a recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth — since June 1991.

Australia officially entered into a recession in May. Unemployment now sits at 7.1%, up from 6.4% in April. Some 227,000 jobs were lost in May — 90,000 full-time positions and nearly 140,000 part-time positions.

So, what jobs survive a recession?

According to the ZipRecruiter report, the following industries and professions are likely to survive a recession:

  1. Registered nurses (+7.6%)
  2. Home health carers (+17.8%)
  3. Personal care aides (+15.2%)
  4. Medical assistants (+24%)
  5. Medical secretaries (+16.5%)
  6. Nursing attendants (+4%)
  7. Social and human service assistants (+13%)
  8. Management analysts (+7.3%)
  9. Childcare workers (+6%)
  10. Pharmacy technicians (+10.5%)
  11. Health-specialist teachers (+26.9%)
  12. Restaurant cooks (+2.5%)
  13. Paramedics (+10.2%)
  14. Coaches and scouts (+11.4%)
  15. Physical therapists (+11.4%)
  16. Police (+3%)
  17. Recreation workers (+5.1%)
  18. Cafeteria cooks (+4.1%)
  19. Pharmacists (+5.9%)
  20. Guidance counsellors (+6.3%)
  21. Logisticians (+16%)
  22. Court, municipal and licence clerks (+13%)
  23. Mental health counsellors (+15%)
  24. Physician assistants (+21.8%)
  25. Massage therapists (+30.8%)

 

As the coronavirus pandemic presents its own unique challenges given much of the workforce are being asked to work from home for the foreseeable future, there are a number of other industries that may be seen as ‘safer’ than others.

recent analysis found the industries that are still hiring in Australia include:

  • Healthcare workers
  • Pharmacists
  • Retail workers
  • Delivery drivers
  • Telecommunication workers
  • Administrators
  • Support staff at banks
  • Factory and warehouse workers
  • Direct to consumer product development and marketing.

 

