What jobs survive a recession?
There are a number of industries that are likely to remain stable and potentially even grow during a recession, based on the lessons learned during the Great Recession of 2008, according to a report from ZipRecruiter.
Australia has not experienced a recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth — since June 1991.
Australia officially entered into a recession in May. Unemployment now sits at 7.1%, up from 6.4% in April. Some 227,000 jobs were lost in May — 90,000 full-time positions and nearly 140,000 part-time positions.
So, what jobs survive a recession?
According to the ZipRecruiter report, the following industries and professions are likely to survive a recession:
- Registered nurses (+7.6%)
- Home health carers (+17.8%)
- Personal care aides (+15.2%)
- Medical assistants (+24%)
- Medical secretaries (+16.5%)
- Nursing attendants (+4%)
- Social and human service assistants (+13%)
- Management analysts (+7.3%)
- Childcare workers (+6%)
- Pharmacy technicians (+10.5%)
- Health-specialist teachers (+26.9%)
- Restaurant cooks (+2.5%)
- Paramedics (+10.2%)
- Coaches and scouts (+11.4%)
- Physical therapists (+11.4%)
- Police (+3%)
- Recreation workers (+5.1%)
- Cafeteria cooks (+4.1%)
- Pharmacists (+5.9%)
- Guidance counsellors (+6.3%)
- Logisticians (+16%)
- Court, municipal and licence clerks (+13%)
- Mental health counsellors (+15%)
- Physician assistants (+21.8%)
- Massage therapists (+30.8%)
As the coronavirus pandemic presents its own unique challenges given much of the workforce are being asked to work from home for the foreseeable future, there are a number of other industries that may be seen as ‘safer’ than others.
A recent analysis found the industries that are still hiring in Australia include:
- Healthcare workers
- Pharmacists
- Retail workers
- Delivery drivers
- Telecommunication workers
- Administrators
- Support staff at banks
- Factory and warehouse workers
- Direct to consumer product development and marketing.
NOW READ: Is e-commerce the safest industry to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic?
NOW READ: A state-by-state guide to all the government grants available for your small business
You can help us (and help yourself)
Small and medium businesses and startups have never needed credible, independent journalism and information more than now.
That’s our job at SmartCompany: to keep you informed with the news, interviews and analysis you need to manage your way through this unprecedented crisis.
Now, there’s a way you can help us keep doing this: by becoming a SmartCompany supporter.
Even a small contribution will help us to keep doing the journalism that keeps Australia’s entrepreneurs informed.