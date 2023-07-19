“Genuinely brilliant”: Experts weigh in on the viral French football ad ahead of Women’s World Cup

You also have to acknowledge the amazing design and technology work used in this work as it is simply textbook and seamless.

My one constructive build to the work might be that – when watching the long-form edit, it does feel like it is perpetuating the problem if viewers don’t have the patience to wait for the reveal. The shorter form edits get to the point quicker and are stronger for it.

It really is a good idea, well executed. Which is not always the case.

This ad is a really clever play. Whether comparing men versus women in sport is the right path forward, and whether women’s sport needs to leverage men’s sporting profile to get attention, is almost superseded by the fact the ad has generated thousands of global media headlines well beyond the paid timeslots the advertiser invested in — and moreover, initiated important conversations about bias in sport. Whether you believe women deserve pay parity in sport, or not, this ad has walkability and has got tongues wagging, which I think has delivered on the brief.

The downsides? The ad itself is two-minutes long and while I’d hope that people watched the whole thing, I think there is a risk of selling the punchline too late. It’s not until halfway through that we get a sense of the purpose behind the message.

If the target audience for the ad is sports fans then the visual effects need work; as commentators have pointed out, the clips look not too dissimilar to my son’s Xbox version of FIFA, so perhaps if the goal was to convince viewers that ‘men and women’s sport is equally exciting’, it may not have landed. However, if the campaign goal is more broadly about brand awareness, and capturing the attention of people who aren’t typically interested in sports, to check out women’s games, then I think the level of energy and excitement, and the message will translate to bringing cold audiences closer.

A final thought: so many companies claim to champion diversity and inclusion but money talks. Is Orange providing the same sponsorship dollars to both teams?

Ben Birchall, director of brand voice at SouthSouthWest

This is a great piece of communication and while it’s a little heavy-handed, it tells an interesting story about women’s football in France. You don’t need to get a subscription to Le Monde or listen to Parisienne 3AW talkback (if it exists) to figure out what prevailing attitudes must be. It’s that rare piece of sports sponsorship that dares to have an opinion.

It also provides a telling contrast with the way brands interact with round ball football in Australia. The Matildas have been able to exist alongside the Socceroos, partly because the men’s version of the game isn’t as deeply embedded in our nation’s psyche. And it helps that the Matildas are really bloody good. Because in Australia, winning even trumps deep-seated gender bias. So the advertising and messaging around the Matildas can just be about the Matildas (and especially Sam Kerr) just being awesome.

So while we live in that utopia, Orange and its agency have recognised that France needs a little help to get where we already are with the round ball football, and arguably cricket. Now… could we get their agency to work their magic on the AFLW?