The brands out to score a touchdown during the Super Bowl ad breaks

With the 2023 Super Bowl just around the corner, airing here in Australia on Monday, February 13, brands are teasing consumers with 15-second spots of what to expect on game day. One of the most anticipated television events of the year, this year’s Super Bowl is already kicking off to be one of the biggest yet.

Grammy Award-winning superstar Rihanna has been locked in for the halftime show, sponsored by Apple, with the company just releasing how her fans can be involved like never before. From listening to Rihanna’s music catalogue with Spatial Audio to singing along to your favourite hits with Apple Music Sing, and even an exclusive press conference before the big day, Apple isn’t missing a beat to give its customers new ways to be part of Rihanna’s performance.

This year the competition is looking fierce, and I’m not talking about the teams taking the field. From A-list Hollywood stars to award-winning singers and personalities, brands are stepping up once again in 2023 to ensure that their Super Bowl ad is the talk of the town.

With a 30-second spot reportedly costing a cool US$7 million — and that’s excluding production and talent costs — advertisers are relying on a strong PR presence before and after to maximise every cent invested in their campaign.

Pringles

The chip-in-a-can company is sticking with the “stuck” theme that has been popular over the years, this year enlisting pop star and Australian Idol judge Meghan Trainor. We will have to wait and see if it hits a note with viewers.

Downy

One of the most intriguing and interesting teasers to date is from Downy. Its clever 15-second spot shows that its celebrity isn’t comfortable with endorsing the fact that the laundry product really can make your clothes smell fresh for 12 weeks. All will be revealed on game day as to who the voice behind the ad is.

Doritos

Another chip brand taking a bite out of its marketing budget for the Super Bowl is Doritos. Its first teaser shows American rapper Jack Harlow declaring he is possibly in a love triangle. In a second teaser, hip-hop icon Missy Elliot teases she might be collaborating with Jack on Doritos’ Super Bowl spot.

Heineken 0.0

Beer brand Heineken has teamed up with Marvel’s soon-to-be-released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie, featuring actor Paul Rudd in character as the shrinking superhero. The ad highlights that thanks to Heineken 0.0, you can now have a Heineken and do your day job.

Busch Light

Busch Light has already released a daring 30-second spot featuring singer Sarah McLachlan. The ad roasts the singer and her work with the British Columbia Society to Prevent Animal Cruelty in an attempt to get a few laughs; personally, I never thought animal cruelty was a laughing matter.

BIC EZ Reach Lighter

With a blanket ban on promoting cannabis during Super Bowl advertising, this year BIC got creative, engaging Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to promote its EZ Reach Lighter. Throughout this 30-second ad are several puns alluding to what the lighter could be good for.

WorkDay

And in a true marketing and PR 101 case study, WorkDay, an SME software company that has never advertised during the Super Bowl before, is relying on rockers Ozzy Osbourne and American musician Gary Clark Jr in its teasers to create some noise for its unknown brand. When in doubt, hire a celebrity to do the heavy lifting for you.

Adrian Falk is the founder and director of Believe Advertising & PR.