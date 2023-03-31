Very funny: The brands firing out pranks on April Fools’ Day 2023

Another April 1st, another chance for brands big and small to do some funnies!

Last year, brand strategist and SmartCompany columnist Michel Hogan advised brands against April Fools’ promotions. What do you think?

Judge for yourself – check out a quick wrap by SmartCompany on some of this year’s fools and fakes.

Duolingo gets into reality TV with Love Language

The languages app has teamed up with US streaming service Peacock to get a bunch of singles into a house for a dating reality TV show. The catch? None of them speak the same language. “Discover which two singles learn to speak each other’s love language.”

The wildest, most unhinged reality TV show yet, hosted by yours truly. 😘 Get ready for Love Language, a Duolingo and @peacock original series coming soon…or is it? pic.twitter.com/RCYj6PJGqZ — Duolingo (@duolingo) March 30, 2023

Glenlivet keeps it classy with single malt in a bag

The whisky brand synonymous with class and luxury has put out ‘The Goonlivet’ 12 year-old single malt in a cask, just in time for the weekend.

Fine Single Malt can come in a 1.5l goonbag. Retweet for your chance to be a proud owner. Tag a mate. Tag every mate you ever made #TheGoonlivet — The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) March 30, 2023

Tinder bans fishing profile pics with #BeReel

Tinder says it’s everyone’s least favourite type of pic to scroll onto. And while it’s honest about the campaign being a joke, it stressed that educating people to use good profile pics sans fishy friends, is a very real issue indeed.

Heinz enters world of homewares

Heinz ventured into the world of homewares by releasing the world’s first Heinz Beanz Bag.

“The people of Australia asked, and we delivered. We know our food products provide comfort to those who buy them, and so being able to provide them comfort in their homes just feels like the perfect next offering,” said Quynh Nguyen, senior brand manager at Heinz.

Youly’s ‘Menstruation’ boardgame

‘Menstruation’ promotes education and awareness about women’s health, from Youly, which provides women with fast, convenient and discreet access to treatments and prescriptions online.

“Sally is on the cusp of her monthly flow, feeling uncomfortable and unwell,” says the game synopsis. “It’s your job to make Sally feel better by fixing her PMS and period symptoms, including pesky migraines, a heavy flow and painful cramps.”

Like in ‘Operation’, players use tweezers to remedy all of Sally’s PMS and period symptoms and try to avoid getting buzzed.

Nutella and Tic Tac

To be fair, SmartCompany editors would probably give these a try.

🚨 Flavor drop alert! 🚨 Tic Tac® Nutella mints are shaking up to be bestsellers! Get ready for this mouthwatering combo 🤤 @TicTacUSA pic.twitter.com/PFtIKjkJc2 — Nutella (@NutellaUSA) March 30, 2023

Yd. Survival Suit

For sports mad men get ready for the Melbourne Grand Prix and Sydney’s Royal Randwick races — or just another big night out, menswear brand yd. has rolled out the Survival Suit.

Kitted out with a whistle, device charging power bank, custom ‘return to’ labels, an emergency ‘get fresh quick’ kit and sunglasses, the suit promises to take wearers from the desk, to the disco, to the kebab van, to sunrise, and everything in between.

Hard FIZZ brews beer so co-founder Paul Fisher can drink with his mates again

Hard FIZZ co-founder and grammy nominated DJ Paul Fisher was recently kicked out of a mates group chat for suggesting the gang drink seltzer instead of beer.

So, the brand has put out a beer to “extend an olive branch.” It doesn’t sound great, though: “FIZZ Frothy is so fizzy it makes battery acid seem like milk.

“Hard FIZZ claims FIZZ Frothy only has 250 calories per can but rumour has it, there’s zero quality control at the joint so God knows what’s actually in it.”

