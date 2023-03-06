Season 5 of Drive to Survive recently dropped, as did some pants. Aussie swimwear brand Budgy Smuggler made an appearance in the latest season, which the company says resulted in a 50% uptick in sales.

Drive to Survive has been a breakout hit for Netflix since premiering in 2020. The documentary show offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Formula One World Championship, as well as the drivers and teams behind it.

While it’s been praised for the insights it offers fans, including new ones attracted to F1 from the show, it has also been criticised for over-dramatising certain events. Although much of the drama is certainly real.

Still, it’s a lot of fun and resulted in similar docuseries being created about the professional worlds of tennis and golf.

Drive to Survive popularity translates to sales

The popularity of the show means that any products highlighted get a lot of eyeballs on them. And in this case, it was a small Aussie swimwear brand.

Budgy Smuggler got its moment in the limelight in a scene where Mercedes F1 driver George Russell was gifted a pair from teammate Lewis Hamilton. Being British men driving for a British team, the suit naturally featured a union jack.

This delivery was made in coordination with the brand, which says it was a “great endorsement” for Aussie businesses that is “going balls to the wall on the world stage.”

According to Budgy Smuggler, being featured in Drive to Survive resulted in a 50% increase in sales. Other F1 teams have also said to have requested unique pairs themselves.

The brand is known for its bold patterns and ecclectic names. Some of these include Chilli Willies, Flaming Goes and Hot Cross Buns. That last one is a homage to another flag – we’ll let you figure it out.

“The Budgy Smuggler business has come a long way from its walk-in robe in a Manly apartment,” Budgy Smuggler founder, Adam Linforth, said in a statement.

The brand remained based in that apartment for eight years. While it now ships out of the UK as well as Australia, Budgy Smuggler revealed that it will soon be opening offices in France.

Having a business with such an Aussie larrikin vibe seems rather perfect for Drive to Survive. The show itself opened in Australia with a focus on Perth-born Daniel Ricciardo.

Much of first season focused heavily on Ricciardo questioning his future in the Red Bull F1 team before ultimately leaving for Renault – now renamed Alpine.

And the F1 itself is about to hit Australia, with the 2023 Australian Grand Prix hitting Melbourne at the end of March.