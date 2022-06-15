Looking to grow your business? Here are four post-pandemic digital marketing trends you need to know

As we transition to a post-pandemic recovery period, it’s important for your business to understand shifting consumer needs and what’s behind their change in behaviour.

We’ve compiled a list of the latest digital marketing growth trends, so your business can stay abreast of consumer sentiment, and use them to capture new growth opportunities.

1. Ignited nostalgia calls for retro campaigns

The collective longing for years past has ignited a need in people to seek the comfort of the familiar in these tumultuous times, and it shows. The new Top Gun: Maverick movie, released 36 years after the original, is breaking box-office records. Tamagotchis have made a comeback, Oreos launched a limited-edition packaging allowing you to create your own mixtape, ABBA announced its first studio album in 40 years and many brands are indulging in nostalgia with their campaigns.

According to digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, the mention volume of the words “nostalgia” and “nostalgic” is currently much higher now compared to pre-pandemic times.

To hit the nostalgia jackpot in your next marketing campaign, it’s important to identify the exact themes your audience will connect with. This can be achieved by understating your audience intimately and identifying their different personas.

2. Scepticism in online shopping demands user-generated content (UGC)

The growth in online shopping as a result of the pandemic, has marked an increase in scepticism, leading consumers to be belief-driven and seek authenticity from brands. Reports by Morning Consult find gen Z and millennials to be less trusting of the average brand.

A survey by Stackla revealed only 19 per cent of consumers find brand-created content authentic, whereas 56% revealed they’re more influenced by social media posts when online shopping than during pre-pandemic times.

Your community is vital to building a strong UGC strategy, so interact, encourage and be more interactive with the UGC your business gets, and you will inspire more engagement.

3. The future is hybrid

The impacts of the virtual on the physical have identified great signs of growth as a result of the pandemic.

Reports from McKinsey show both businesses and consumers experienced five years’ worth of digital adoption progress in just eight weeks at the beginning of the pandemic.

The amalgamation of the physical and digital is predicted to stay around, as major companies such as Facebook back the trend. Further surveys reveal 73% of event planners expect hybrid events to be more common in the future.

The current marketing landscape demands innovation and testing. Whether it be a digitally immersive retail store, a hybrid event, or something as simple as an Instagram filter, your business must embrace the innovation mindset to stand out. However, ensure you choose the right tech based on what will engage your customers.

4. Niche communities rise to build connections

As people crave for more meaningful social interactions, we can see a shift from macro to micro communities on every social platform. Over half of Facebook users are members in five or more active groups with 98% of people who belong to an online group saying they feel a sense of belonging to that group.

As a brand it’s important you identify who you want to reach and where. Once you know, take the steps to create an online community on platforms like Facebook Groups, Slack Channels or Discord Server where your audience can share their common bonds.

Alternatively, you can establish your brands presence in an existing online community. Consider, running ads in communities that allow them or simply make sure you’re adding value to the community when you’re posting.