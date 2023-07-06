Howzat?! VB trolls side 2-0 down in Ashes with carton of specially brewed England Bitter

The English cricket team refused to share a beer with the Australian team following their controversial loss in last week’s Ashes test match at Lord’s in London.

(For anyone not following the drama, England’s wicket-keeper was run out by Australia – entirely within the rules of the game, but according to the English, not in keeping with the mythical ‘Spirit of Cricket’ – sparking an ongoing international incident, with PM’s Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese trading barbs. Yes, really).

So now, instead of offering to crack a VB, Carlton United Brewery has created this limited edition for the English team ahead of the third test match, which starts in Leeds today:

A carton of this specially brewed “England Bitter” is en route to the UK with a note:

“You can get it not protecting your stumps; you can get it ignoring the umps’’.

Offt. Yes, this is a cheap, tacky PR stunt -– and I’m here for it.

Sport is a game. And, games should be fun. While big corporations have an increasing responsibility to give back to society and make the world safer, cleaner, and kinder, it’s okay to have fun with your marketing and entertain your audience.

In fact, laughter is the best medicine.

VB’s rapid response reminds me of the “mitey’ sage between Vegemite and Marmite at Lords a few years ago after free jars of Marmite were handed out at the cricket. It got fun from there, with both brands clapping back, ultimately giving Vegemite and Marmite a heavy dose of free media coverage.

There is a place for this kind of marketing. And the execution has to be on point.

No one did this rapid response better than Ocean Spray after a 2020 video of US TikToker Nathan Apodaca long-boarding while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ while sipping Cran-Raspberry juice after his car broke down went viral.

After Mick Fleetwood, Shakira, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel recreated the clip, Ocean Spray surprised the star with a new cranberry-coloured truck, providing the feel-good news story we didn’t know we needed.

Countless media outlets across the globe covered the story for weeks.

The lesson here for brands is that timing is everything. The speed at which CUB mobilised this marketing stunt underpinned its success. While marketing strategies and campaigns should be carefully planned and considered, sometimes you have to seize the opportunity before it passes you by.

In 2017 after two decades, VB ended its sponsorship of the Australian Cricket team. But while Bundaberg Rum is now paying for the rights, VB has stolen the limelight with this brilliant marketing stunt.

I’ve shown how culture jacking can go wrong, but it can also land just right.

Especially when you understand what will, and will not resonate with your audience. The play on words was there for the taking.

I have a feeling that Aussie cricket fans will have a little smirk when they see bottles of England Bitter… As a matter of fact, I’ve got one now.