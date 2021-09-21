iOS 15 update now available to Apple users

Apple’s latest software update is now available, bringing with it a range of new features and changes for personal users and email marketing professionals alike.

According to Apple, iOS 15 will “introduce new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone”.

One new feature is titled ‘Focus’, aimed at helping users reduce distraction by filtering notifications based on what they are currently focusing on.

The notifications themselves have also had a redesign, with larger icons for apps making them even easier to identify, and a new ‘notification summary’ whereby a collection of notifications are delivered each day at scheduled times, as determined by the user.

Apple says iOS 15 additionally includes “powerful updates” to FaceTime audio and video quality. FaceTime calls can also now be extended beyond Apple devices so Android and Windows users can join calls from a web browser.

However, Apple says it will ensure a user’s privacy will not be compromised, as FaceTime calls on the web will remain end-to-end encrypted.

Privacy certainly is a central focus for Apple in this latest update.

Hidden further down in Apple’s announcement this morning are a number of new privacy features, including the long-awaited Mail Privacy Protection changes — a point of contention for many email marketers.

In the statement, Apple says these new privacy features will “provide even more transparency and control over the data users provide to apps”.

“Mail Privacy Protection prevents senders from learning whether an email has been opened, and hides IP addresses so senders can’t learn a user’s location or use it to build a profile on them,” the statement reads.

So while iOS 15 may be a welcome change for users, email marketers are in fact being forced to pivot their practices in order to keep up with the tech conglomerate.

To find out how email marketers can get on top of these changes, sign up to read this SmartCompany Plus guide.

A full list of the changes included in the iOS 15 update is available in Apple’s newsroom.