Kit Kat’s latest poster has marketers amused as they laud its innovative design for tapping into everyday experiences of living in a global pandemic.

The Kit Kat chocolate bar, which is owned by Swiss multinational food and drink corporation Nestle, is featured on a bus stop poster in the United Kingdom, which draws on the popular slogan “have a break, have a Kit Kat”.

The poster was designed by brand strategist Sam Hennig for the Manchester-based agency One Minute Briefs.

But rather than spelling out the slogan with text, the poster displays an image of a calendar that is full of back-to-back Zoom calls, except for 3pm, where two pieces of the breakable chocolate bar are displayed.

Dan Basset, head of marketing at IMP Software, described the poster as “genius” on LinkedIn.

“Leaning right into the zoom work culture, execution is on point,” he wrote.

“Getting cut through”

Gary Mortimer, a marketing professor at the Queensland University of Technology, tells SmartCompany the poster is “amusing, topical and resonates well with consumers”.

Mortimer says it also overcomes the difficulty advertisers have standing out in a highly competitive market.

“One of the challenges that advertisers have is getting cut through in a very crowded market,” he says.

“So, some of the best ads tend to be ones that are very topical and relate to our everyday lives.”

Kit Kat’s poster is not the first advertisement to successfully tap into popular sentiments of living during a global pandemic.

In March last year, Dublin creative Luke O’Reilly designed a Guinness poster for One Minute Brief’s ‘Staying Inn’ competition that featured a small logo, a lounge and the text “Stay At Home”.

For Adrian Falk, founder and director at Believe Advertising and PR, Kit Kat’s poster is effective because it is “subtle” and invites consumers to think about the image.

“It’s subtle, it’s relatable, and it’s a bit tongue in cheek,” Falk tells SmartCompany.

Falk says brands often feel compelled to put their logo, website and social media handles all over their advertising, but this ad succeeds in avoiding that trap.

“It makes the consumer question and that’s intriguing. Rather than just giving them everything, it’s making them think.”