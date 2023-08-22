Australia may have avoided an extra public holiday at the conclusion of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but Gelato Messina offering free scoops in honour of the Matildas shows there’s still much for football fans and businesses to celebrate.

Gelato Messina announced it would hand out free scoops of its limited-edition Bestie Goals gelato on Monday, providing another sugar hit to supporters of the record-breaking women’s football squad.

The promotion entitled customers to one free scoop, with the offer available while stocks last.

“It’s not often we do free scoops,” the dessert chain wrote online.

“But the Matildas have made history with what they’ve done for women’s sport, bringing our nation together and just absolutely bossing it as a team.

The company also shared photos of Matildas heroes Mary Fowler and Lydia Williams holding Gelato Messina boxes, giving some extra star power to the promotion.

Gelato Messina said the chocolate mud cake and caramel swirl gelato was inspired by a favourite training session treat among the Matildas squad.

The combination has obvious pedigree, given the squad’s fourth-placed finish at the Women’s World Cup.

It is understood that Gelato Messina has no formal partnership or sponsorship deal with the team.

Even so, its decision to hand out free product speaks to the massive goodwill and branding power of the Australian women’s football team, following its historic fourth-place finish at a World Cup played on home soil.

Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance now estimates the Matildas brand could rise to $210 million in value, up from $45 million at the onset of the tournament.

Nike’s sponsorship has reaped significant rewards for the American sportswear giant, with The Guardian reporting current-edition jerseys have outsold prior iterations 13-to-1.

Hype for the team has trickled down to independent sportswear stockists, which have struggled to keep up with demand for the green and gold kit.

SmartCompany has contacted Gelato Messina for comment.