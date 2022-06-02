The Oodie and Nutella team up for marketing campaign helping keep Aussies warm

Two much-loved brands, The Oodie and Nutella, have teamed up for winter with a new limited edition wearable blanket available to 500 lucky Australians.

Why? Because both The Oodie and Nutella are “perfect for staying snug when the temperature drops”, Nutella’s senior marketing manager Azzurra Puricelli tells SmartCompany.

To be kept warm with the limited edition Oodie, Australians have to purchase a jar of speciality Nutella from participating supermarkets to grow in the draw.

Launching the marketing campaign on Wednesday — the first day of winter — at Cuckoo Callay in Surry Hills, Sydney-siders were encouraged to head down to the cafe donning an Oodie in order to score a free, freshly baked croissant filled with Nutella.

The warm treat saw countless “couples, families, locals and even puppies stop by to join the fun” despite only 100 freebies available, Puricelli says, and irrespective of the cold snap hitting Australia’s east coast.

But a large turnout for the launch is far from surprising, given the popularity of both brands.

The Oodie founder David Fogarty told SmartCompany Plus in December last year the brand recorded $155 million in revenue for the 2021-22 financial year, with a 408% revenue increase across the entire Davie Group (the business in which The Oodie sits within) compared to the 2020 financial year.

Meanwhile, global giant Nutella has a proud manufacturing rate of 300,000 kilograms of the spread per week in Australia alone.

“Today, Nutella can be found in close to one in four Australian homes,” Puricelli says.

Power in partnerships

Nutella is continuing its partnership with Cuckoo Callay until June 19 to bring the community a special, one-off extended Nutella menu created by executive chef Ollie Hughs.

The partnership with both The Oodie and Cuckoo Callay aren’t the first for the global brand nor will they be the last, with Purcelli telling SmartCompany about last year’s initiative with De’Longhi during the first week of spring.

In that campaign, Australians were once again encouraged to purchase a specialty jar of Nutella in order to go in the running to win one of 500 De’Longhi Breakfast Collections, which were valued at more than $700.