Bizarrely, a ‘piece of Australia’ features in the 2023 Oscars’ unofficial goodie bag

The Oscars is one of the most highly anticipated events in the entertainment industry, with celebrities and industry insiders coming together to celebrate the best in film. What often is more valuable than the Oscar itself is the unofficial swag bag, i.e. the Oscars’ goodie bag, that only the top nominees in directing and acting are sent.

Each year brands from around the world fork out thousands of dollars to pay to be included in what must be the world’s most valuable goodie bag, with the hope of having its products endorsed across the celebrities’ social media channels. But is it worth it?

Rarely are stars seen showing their newly gifted items publicly or wearing the new glamorous jewels that they may have received.

Often it’s the PR hype about being indirectly associated, even if it’s unofficially, with the Oscars that lures these companies to give away their goodies while paying, and praying, for the possibility to have it snapped on just one celebrity. After all in tinsel town, perception is reality, right?

Here’s a look at just some of the items that are included in 2023 Oscars’ goodie bag:

Pieces Of Australia

Ten square metres of the Aussie outback will be gifted to the selected nominees along with 20 trees planted in their name. It may be just enough space to be able to throw a few shrimp on the barbie but definitely not enough if you want to build a home inspired by Chris Hemsworth.

Surprisingly these low-cost nutritious bars have paid to be involved this year. With each bar valued at only a couple of dollars, it’s a wonder if stars will see this as a high-value ticket gift. But then again there is a cost of living crisis going on, even in Hollywood.

A welcome gift indeed after a night of partying, this Brazilian flip-flop brand, which took the world by storm is making a comeback — one step at a time — in the hope to be spotted on some of the most manicured feet in the world.

This Manhattan-based plastic surgeon is offering facial rejuvenation procedures to the stars. In an industry where looks are everything, this may be one of the most valuable gifts to the recipients — more so than the USD $40,000 Canadian getaway that they are gifted as well.

Bauman Medical is proud to participate in this year’s “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag by gifting an “Everyone Wins Hair Gift Bag" to Oscar nominees in the top 5 categories. Get the same scientifically-proven hair loss products by visiting our eStore today! #Oscars2023 #hairloss pic.twitter.com/uX49Qu3CA6 — Bauman Medical (@Transplant_Hair) March 9, 2023

Stars will now be able to live “like a boss” with an extensive gift pack from Dr Bauman. From nutritional supplements to shampoos and creams, celebrities will be able to ensure that they look better than ever for their next ‘mane’ event.

And just when you think you are looking your best, enter stage left, celebrity arm liposuction — yes there truly is such a thing. Dr. Thomas Su is the inventor of Celebrity Arms, a procedure that will allow this year’s Oscar’s top nominees to wave goodbye to their tuckshop arms forever.

Adrian Falk is the founder and director of Believe Advertising & PR.