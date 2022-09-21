“Pay attention and act quickly”: AFL listens to disgruntled fans, drops post-goal music for Saturday’s Grand Final

Public relations experts say the AFL should be congratulated for listening to the feedback from its customers, after the football body agreed to scrap music after goals for Saturday’s Grand Final at the MCG following negative social media sentiment and hundreds of fan complaints.

Seen as a necessity during lockdowns, when the upbeat music drowned out the eery silence of empty grandstands, the songs have returned to the MCG this finals season. However, fans have voiced their preference for the pure sound of a roaring crowd, with many accusing the AFL of trying to Americanise the game with music – a regular feature at NBA games.

“Unlike the home-and-away season, the AFL controls the finals series and had been eager to introduce music after goals in a bid to heighten the match day experience,” SEN reported.

SEN chief sports reporter Sam Edmund said in tweets that the MCG received hundreds of complaints after Friday’s Preliminary Final between the Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions. According to Edmund, venue management at the MCC also pressured the AFL to drop the music.

“When customers come out in droves with complaints about their experience, it’s really important for brands to pay attention and act quickly,” said PR and communications professional Kristen Zotti.

“I think fans of the game will appreciate the AFL respected feedback that music was detracting from their user experience,” Zotti told SmartCompany.

“The brand was reminded that the magic of live sport is the electrifying atmosphere of the crowds roaring and cheering at the game – those special moments when the hairs stand up on the back of your neck. The AFL should be applauded for listening to, and honouring fans and the game by making this move.”

In excess of 77,000 in the house and I reckon you could count on one hand how many would take music after goals over just a crowd cheering its team.

Wake up @afl / @mcg https://t.co/EHgD5oQLcd — Roger Oldridge (@roger_oldridge) September 16, 2022

Phoebe Netto, managing director of Pure Public Relations, recommends businesses invest more time into social media listening and gathering insights from customer sentiment.

“Your marketing has a greater chance of being successful if your customers can see themselves reflected in it,” she told SmartCompany.

“One of the reasons why loud music that drowns out the cheers would be disliked by fans is because they want to hear themselves. They feel that they are part of the success of a game and that they belong, and have roles to play there.”

“To not hear themselves risks chipping away at that close connection that has been achieved over years of fan and brand loyalty,” Netto said.