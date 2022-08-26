Dove, Wendy’s go grey in support of sacked female Canadian TV anchor

Wendy’s and Dove have thrown their support behind a well-loved Canadian news anchor who was given the sack for having grey hair in the Great White North.

CTV News anchor Lisa LaFlamme posted a video to social media last week where she said her contract at CTV National News would not be renewed by parent company Bell Media as a “business decision”.

But the decision came after the Globe and Mail reported that Michael Melling, a senior executive at CTV News, had “asked who had approved the decision to ‘let Lisa’s hair go grey’”.

This week, Wendy’s Canada changed the hair colour of the red-headed girl in its logo on Twitter in solidarity with LaFlamme, posting “Because a [star] is a [star] regardless of hair colour”.

LaFlamme has not commented on whether sexism or ageism in the workplace played a role, but Dove Canada also threw its support behind the fixture on Canadian TV, releasing a new social media video.

Earlier this week, it launched a campaign on Twitter urging people to change their profile pics to greyscale in support of those who choose to embrace their grey hair.

“Age is beautiful. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any consequences … Dove is donating $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian organization helping build inclusive workplaces for all women. Go grey with us, turn your profile picture greyscale and #KeepTheGrey,” the post read.

Dove also announced it would donate $100,000 to Catalyst, an organisation dedicated to building inclusive workplaces.

Age is beautiful. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any consequences 👩🏼‍🦳👩🏾‍🦳Dove is donating $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian organization helping build inclusive workplaces for all women. Go grey with us, turn your profile picture greyscale and #KeepTheGrey pic.twitter.com/SW5X93r4Qj — Dove Canada (@DoveCanada) August 21, 2022



“This is the best response to another Canadian company’s self-inflicted PR disaster I have ever seen,” responded one person on Dove’s campaign.

Another woman posted a photo of her own grey hair, saying “I don’t care that it’s a marketing campaign. I gave in to the grey over three years ago. #keepthegrey Women have every right to age naturally and gracefully without fear of losing their livelihood”.

I don’t care that it’s a marketing campaign. I gave in to the grey over three years ago. #keepthegrey Women have every right to age naturally and gracefully without fear of losing their livelihood. @DoveCanada https://t.co/5rUaWsK72u pic.twitter.com/DKmpAEYM7d — Robyn Brady (@Rapini1) August 22, 2022

Bell Media and Melling have not yet commented on whether ageism or sexism played a role, though Bell launched an internal workplace review into LaFlamme’s departure.

The media giant said it “regrets” the way the situation was handled, as it “may have left viewers with the wrong impression” that her career wasn’t valued by the outlet.