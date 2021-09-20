Pitching for media coverage is a big part of what I do. The key to being successful is making sure that you have an angle that is newsworthy and works within a broader publication calendar.

Here are my short-lead pitch ideas for September:

Fashion;

Christmas gift guide (yes, really);

Halloween (fun or a super-spreader event waiting to happen?);

School holidays (special lock down iPad edition); and

Final quarter boost (make it count).

Fashion: Spring has arrived, which also means summer dresses, the Emmy season, the Met Ball; it is the season for fashion. Not in the industry? Don’t sell clothes? Consider how your product/service may impact the industry. Do you have a ‘dress for the day’ workplace policy? What is appropriate workplace attire?

Christmas: Hear those jingle bells? The faint ‘Ho Ho Ho’ in the background? No? Trust me, if David Jones was open, you would be seeing Christmas trees lining the halls. Take this as your personal cue to start your Christmas gift guide pitching now.

Halloween: The decade has seen us embrace this American (or Irish) tradition — frankly, it’s fun and a great way to meet your neighbours. What are you doing to celebrate Halloween this year? Does your workplace use events like Halloween to connect with employees?

School Holidays: How to manage the juggle might be done to death, but as a parent I am still clicking on those articles. Find a new angle that makes us all feel less guilty about excessive screen time and you will be on to a winner.

Final quarter boost: How are you increasing productivity and finishing the year off? This is relatable across all industries.

Pitching forward

Here are my long-lead pitch ideas (those ones you pitch with a view to publish much later):

New everything for the new year;

Mocktails;

Summer recipes;

The colour red; and

Valentine’s Day.

Remember that not all pitches land. But handy reference guides (like this one) help to generate some ideas but you still need to have an interesting angle.

Don’t let good content go to waste, or neglect your own channels in the pursuit of external coverage. If your pitch hasn’t been picked up, turn any articles into posts for your own media; social media, website, newsletters and your email signature.

Happy pitching!