Back in November Roxy Jacenko walked away from Sweaty Betty, the PR firm she founded back in 2004. Now she is launching her latest venture – The Roxy Jacenko Mastermind – a business coaching experience that costs participants $40,000.

The course will take place over eight months and will only be available to 16 applicants hand picked by Jacenko. The program is aimed at entrepreneurs who want to “[make] a clear commitment to those bigger, life-changing goals.”

According to the Mastermind website the experience will “… give you unprecedented access to me as your coach and mentor along with 15 other highly successful, like-minded entrepreneurs.”

“People like you who want less bullsh*t and more action. Less negativity from the naysayers and more “Yes! Let’s do it”- style support and positivity. ”

A breakdown of the program itself reveals that participants will receive:

2 X Live Hot-Seat Sessions per month (this appears to be online)

Roxy’s Monthly Tips, tricks, prompts and resources

Expert copy feedback

Email Support from Roxy

BONUS Guest Expert Workshops, Access to the full Roxy’s Bootcamp Course portfolio, a signed copy of Roxy’s Little black book

AND an invitation to attend a LIVE, in-person end-of-Mastermind celebration evening with Jacenko The site also breaks down some of the business areas that Jacenko will provide coaching on. This includes PR & marketing, growth, leadership, income streams, branding and more. This isn’t the first online course that Jacenko has launched. Jacenko also runs shorter programs through Roxy’s Bootcamp, with several offerings for influencers, marketing and branding.

Jacenko also runs several other businesses – Ministry of Talent anf XRJCelebrations. Her 10-year-old daughter Pixie has also launched two businesses: Pixie’s Bows and Pixie’s Fidgets.

Jacenko justifies the price tag

There has been some backlash on social media due to the $40,000 price tag. In an email to SmartCompany, Jacenko pointed to similar mentorship programs when we inquired about cost breakdowns and overheads for The Mastermind.

“@rebecca_adehill business coaching is $44,000 AUD for 6 months of one-on-one. @jameswedmore group mastermind is approximately $100,000 USD invitation only. @brendonburchard charges $10,000 AUD for one of his team to coach for 12 weeks,” Jacenko said.

She also made a distinction between online business courses and what she is offering.

“There’s a huge difference between an online business course and mentoring and coaching. Being part of a Mastermind like this is all about personalisation and accountability. How many people invest in online courses but never finished them? Or who’ve never taken action on what they’ve learnt? The reality is, the accountability piece in business is key. Having someone there to hold you to your word and help you see through your excuses is what a lot of business owners need,” Jacenko said to SmartCompany.

Jacenko also reiterated that Mastermind is for business owners who are also looking to be surrounded by like-minded people with similar struggles they can be inspired and supported by.

“When someone pays to invest in a program like this, they’re making a commitment to themselves and their business that they are going to do what it takes to grow. They’re going all in to learn, grow and surround themselves with high achievers. After years of working with business owners,” Jacenko said.

“Yes, it’s an investment – but this is for people who are ready to take that next step to grow. The Mastermind has been designed to give participants a complete experience that covers everything from scaling and international expansion, marketing, mindset and beyond, with one-on-one support, guidance and feedback as well as my no-nonsense approach to business.”