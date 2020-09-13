Your spot on the digital map is your online home. It’s a chance to present your most significant values to your audience, and dominate competitors who are yet to make their mark.

But to achieve this level of success, you must nail down all the right techniques and channels for your specific niche, and that’s a challenge of its own.

No matter how you choose to flaunt your brand online, marketing in the digital landscape is your opportunity to showcase your commitment to your target audience and develop a better sense of authenticity.

And one of the most powerful ways to establish this foundation is by ensuring your website is doing all the hard work for you.

If you get it right, your audience should be kept on their toes and ready to take action with what you’ve got on offer. If your website and marketing combine to create an unforgettable brand presence, it’ll happen all on its own without you scrambling to get extra traction.

Simply put: if your website looks the part and goes above and beyond to generate the best possible user experience, you’ll reap the benefits of loyal, consistent customers who enjoy interacting with your business.

When you infuse your platform with creativity and originality, topping it all off with well-executed techniques, it becomes a channel that’s able to produce an undeniably enjoyable experience for visitors that crave accessibility and consistency.

To do this, the first steps sit in specifying your goals, crystalising your values and ensuring these benchmarks are elegantly put into action from the get-go.

Reflect your target audience’s biggest desires

The secret to high-quality conversions is value, and that should always be your number one priority.

That means bringing people to your website and offering them something that solves current problems or obstacles within their own lives.

Whether you’re offering a new product or exciting service, the way to manifest a conversion on your website is to give your target audience something that speaks to their needs and desires. You should always aim to be the answer to their issues.

The gateway into high-functioning conversion rates is through genuine heartfelt service and an unparalleled, authentic level of care.

When you portray this through the content and design on your website, you’re showing your target audience that you can and will help them with their requirements.

Moreover, you’re giving them a reason to choose you to do just that, instead of heading to a competitor.

More than anything, these components are all the finer details that combine later down the track to generate conversions on your site.

Take the time to look past your product and into the audience’s viewpoint. What drives them to take action? What makes them tick?

Tip: having a dynamic variety of content on your site works wonders for your ability to create a healthy stream of conversions in the first place. From text to video, or embedding buttons and prompts in a way that doesn’t hinder the user experience, all of these elements work together to form a bigger picture, ultimately enticing your web traffic to take action.

That action could be anything from a streamlined, 30-second sign-up process to flow-through email marketing where your target audience receives an incentive for taking action.

The ultimate goal is to drive traffic into qualified leads that are ready to invest in your brand, and this should all be happening through your website’s ability to market, nurture and influence.

Steer the crowd with powerful call to actions

When a potential customer lands on your site, they go through a fair bit of thought processing. From your ‘about’ page to the initial first impression of the design, they’re painting a picture about your brand and what it means to them.

Striking the perfect balance between your conversion goals and customers’ needs, call to actions serve as prompts that entice click-throughs.

These days, they’re so embedded within marketing messages that we (as consumers) often don’t think about the fact that we’re seeing them at all.

Whether that’s the “call now” button on our internet provider’s website or a “download your freebie” link to snatch up that free guide, every day, we’re met with CTAs that have become an inevitable, automatic part of our world. They’re nothing out of the ordinary.

But there’s an art to all this.

Enticing, engaging call to actions do take work and strategy.

Because we’re so plagued with marketing messages each and every day, it’s important to cut mundane CTAs out of your marketing mix and continually tweak them to remain exciting and click-worthy. That’s where putting on your creative hat comes into play.

More than anything, remember to be considerate and authentic when writing your CTAs.

Unless they fit with your overall tone, brusque, bossy-sounding or pushy prompts often have the opposite effect to what you’re going for.

The image of forcefulness is never fun, and modern consumers don’t like feeling like they’re being told what to do.

Engaging visuals make for an engaged audience

One-third of the brain is dedicated to vision. The value of visuals is crucial to your engagement rate and ability to entice click-throughs.

As the saying goes: ‘A picture paints a thousand words.’

For the modern attention span, blocks of copy are a huge turn-off for most readers. Remember that society is becoming increasingly time-poor, and your website needs to cater to this effectively.

Break up slabs of content with engaging images and visuals that help users flow and read through your site, without them getting lost in unnecessary fluff or jargon.

For e-commerce platforms, visuals are the most crucial aspect of all.

They’re those hard-working elements that really sell your product or service, and without them, you’re losing out on tremendous opportunities to garner online traction.

When it comes to showing off your products, you need to do it in a way that’s clear, concise and styled to reflect your brand’s messaging. They should resonate with your wider values and presence, effectively feeding into the broader picture of your website and its marketing appeal.

Remember that the last thing your target audience will remember when they roam off to another channel is the visual picture you’ve painted in your minds. So what impression did you leave them with?

While there’s a lot of information to put to action and form into a well-rounded strategy, using a combination of high-quality content, an accessible design, enticing call to actions, and engaging visuals, will come together to create a hard-hitting message from your website to your biggest audiences.

What your platform says about your brand matters, and without these elements, you’re already far too many steps behind competitors who have ticked all these boxes off in their digital marketing strategy.

Feeling overwhelmed about all this is only natural too.

The first step is to map out your goals, work towards them and ensure your website always works in favour of your marketing efforts, not against them.

