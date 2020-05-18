Webinar: How businesses can utilise social media in an increasingly digital world

Back in 2019 — which now feels like a lifetime ago — there was no denying business was being conducted online more and more. Accordingly, small businesses and startups were increasingly using social media to reach new audiences, foster brand awareness and ultimately covert followers into customers or clients.

But then COVID-19 struck, and this digitalisation was accelerated. And there’s no going back.

So, it goes without saying, that now is the time for businesses and startups to go all-in on social media. That is where potential customers and clients are.

But should you download TikTok? Is Facebook old news? Is Instagram really worth the effort? And how badly can you get it wrong? We’ll be discussing all this and more.

Plus, there will be an opportunity to ask questions of your own as well.

Join SmartCompany‘s startups and tech editor Steph Palmer-Derrien and Linktree co-founder Alex Zaccaria for an in-depth conversation about social media best practices, opportunities and trends.

Linktree is a social media solution that allows users to pop one link in their bio and direct friends and fans to multiple pages. The startup was launched in 2016 brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and their friend Nick Humphreys, and four years later, has more than five million users.

