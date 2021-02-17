Facebook has begun blocking Australian news publishers and users from sharing content on the social media network, as it flexes its muscle in the ongoing negotiations with the government about paying for news content.

The social media giant announced the decision in a blog post early on Thursday morning and said it is in response to the federal government’s proposed legislation that would force the likes of Google and Facebook to pay for news content.

Following the decision, Australian publishers will be unable to post or share their content via their Facebook pages, and Australian users will not be able to see or share news content from non-Australian publishers.

Facebook users outside of Australia will also be unable to view or share Australian news content on the platform or content from Australian news pages.

It appears the restrictions are already being rolled out to the Facebook pages for some of the country’s largest publishers, including the ABC, with journalists posting on Twitter that they are unable to share content on Facebook

The restrictions will also be rolled out to smaller publishers, including SmartCompany. At the time of writing, SmartCompany content is no longer visible on Facebook.

In the blog post, Facebook said the proposed media bargaining law “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content”.

“It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.”

Under the proposed media bargaining law, large digital platforms such as Facebook and Google would be required to enter into licensing deals with news organisations or face compulsory arbitration.

Google previously threatened to pull its search engine from Australia over the proposed change to the Competition and Consumer Act, but has since struck licensing deals with individual publishers, including Private Media, the parent company of SmartCompany and Crikey.

Private Media, the parent company of SmartCompany, is a current participant of the Google Showcase program. Content from SmartCompany and other Private Media brands will be featured on Showcase as part of a commercial partnership.