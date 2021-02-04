Clubhouse is one of the newest social media platforms out there, and I just had to try it.

I’d heard that Clubhouse was a platform where you can connect with some of the world’s prominent industry leaders via live voice interaction. This means you speak directly to real movers and shakers in your industry.

I was so intrigued, and after receiving an invite to join, I jumped right in and gained tonnes of followers in just two days.

Here’s what I learnt.

1. It’s an authentic way to connect with big-name entrepreneurs

Everyone is on Clubhouse to give value, and this authenticity translates directly into follows.

You really need to soak up the advice and value you get from the platform and put yourself out there as much as you can.

One way I did this was the ‘stage’. I entered a ‘room’ dedicated to business growth, and on the stage was Grant Cardone, Tiffany Haddish, Jim Kwik and so many USA Shark Tank investors and people with millions of followers! Then, I wasn’t just in the same room, but I was granted access to the stage!

I got to speak directly to these famous people and had some of them reply directly to me via audio, all completely live. It was just through my phone like a normal phone call. It was insane!

It’s like having a phone call with the biggest leaders in the world. I was blown away.

The opportunity to ask questions or make a comment really does help to position you as the leading expert in your niche.

Hearing a real voice seems to make people seem more ‘real’ too which helps build connection.

Just being on stage got me 60 new followers. Then Tiffany Haddish followed me! (I doubled checked; it’s not a fake account.)

2. Clubhouse helps potential followers understand the value you can offer

Because Clubhouse links directly to your Twitter and Instagram, there are no DM functions or chat functions to comment or like.

The only way to interact with people through Clubhouse is via voice. People can hear you and hear exactly what you know and can offer.

Since the Clubhouse app links directly to Instagram it’s a direct link to potential followers.

In fact, I’ve gained at least 200 new Instagram followers after two days on Clubhouse. I’ve also got about 50 new direct messages to read.

In the past, I’d be lucky if I get one or two DMs each month from people I don’t follow.

DMs are usually a more meaningful way to connect with followers as they have real questions to ask you and genuinely want your expertise.

3. Getting in early as a first-mover means more opportunities before everyone starts using it

There’s so much opportunity on this app right now because as a first-mover, while everyone is still getting access, you have to be invited. So, you need to receive an invitation from someone else who is already on the app.

Each person currently only receives one invite, so it’s still super exclusive, however, it is growing exponentially.

As a first-mover, it’s so meaningful to be on the app right now, making the most of it.

I’m certain that as time goes on, we may not be able to access these featured speakers as much as we can now, because the rooms will be so crowded with so many people.

This will mean fewer opportunities to get on to the stage and speak to them. So, I’ve been spending a lot of time on the app over the past couple of days to make the most of getting in early.

The good thing is you can multitask, use other apps, and have the audio on while you work to make the most of your day.

4. Spending time learning how to use Clubhouse by listening in different rooms helped a lot

Honestly, I had absolutely no idea what I was doing or how the app worked when I joined.

However, upon jumping into a few groups and putting myself out there, I got the hang of it very quickly.

I jumped into a bunch of different groups where people were chatting about all the functions of the app and how Clubhouse actually works, so that was really handy.

Once the app becomes more popular, this ‘how-to chat’ may stop because they will assume that everyone knows how it works.

So I was lucky to get in early and learn in the app.

5. Putting myself out there by speaking helped me gain followers

Because of my experience in podcasting and doing Instagram lives, I’m more than comfortable to put my hand up and I wanted to push myself to keep that up.

So, I put my hand up and just hoped to be invited onto the stage. And I was!

It was a great opportunity to share my business insights. One thing I have also noticed is that Clubhouse has such a supportive community, I didn’t experience any nastiness or anything negative at all.

The app itself is pretty amazing. There are actual ‘Shark Tank rooms’ where people are pitching and gaining insane investments. I also found a ‘Next Top Model room’ which based on audio, but I’m not sure how that one works.

So, as you can tell, I’m a huge fan of Clubhouse. To help you with your first day on the app, here are a few things to try which worked well for me.

Tips on how to use the new platform