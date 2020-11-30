LinkedIn automation: A risky gamble or a sure winner?

Most automation can save you time, however, before you go all-in with LinkedIn automation, it might be a good idea to carefully consider whether this option is right for you.

Normally, you send a personalised message to a potential prospect and connect with them, have a conversation, and establish a relationship that may result in a business transaction.

However, we’re all human and we always want things bigger, better and faster — and if it can be done for us then even better!

Automations do just that.

Most are simple plug-ins that sit on your Chrome browser and synchronise with your LinkedIn account. They do the work that nobody really likes doing, such as:

Connection requests;

Direct messaging campaigns; and

Endorsing people’s skills.

In addition, there are automations that conduct business activity that can result in increasing:

Leads;

Sales; and

Connection numbers.

With automations, it may seem like you’ve been dealt the ultimate hand.

After all, more connections equals more leads, and more leads equals more sales! You’ve hit the jackpot, right?

Maybe not.

There are rules and systems in place so that the house never loses.

Here are three reasons you should not go all-in and lose your shirt over automation and bots.

1. Data scrapers: The house has eyes everywhere

Data-scraping automations can actually be detected by LinkedIn in two ways.

Firstly, the automation is a public resource, and LinkedIn keeps a rigorous list of over a hundred automations that are listed as public resources. When it detects an automation, alarm bells ring.

Secondly, the automation causes a modification to the site or your profile, which LinkedIn can detect, and this is clearly against LinkedIn’s user agreement.

2. Spammers: The higher the stakes, the bigger the risks

Remember how humans want things to be bigger, better and faster?

The same is true when it comes to connecting on LinkedIn, and when we push the limits, we misuse the ‘connect’ feature.

What starts with 10 automated daily connections may become 350 automated daily connections with the same spammy message: ‘I see we have many common connections, I’d like to add you to my network.’

The powers that be at LinkedIn can see that this isn’t how humans behave and you will be called out on it.

3. The penalties are harsh

If getting caught isn’t enough to deter you, let’s explore the other consequences you could face.

You could have your ability to connect and communicate reduced by as much as 90% and only have the ability to connect with people who’s email address you already know.

You may be required to promise never to use the identified automation tool again before you can log back into LinkedIn.

You may find your account has been closed without notice and you’re unable to set up a new account in the same name and email address.

The message is clear: cheating will not be tolerated, so if you game the system there are consequences despite what the tool owner tells you.

If you bet more than you can afford to lose when using automations, then you’re on borrowed time, because LinkedIn will collect.