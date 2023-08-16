How the Matildas won the hearts of Aussie supporters – and the internet

At the outset, I would like to make a confession: I am not a football (or what the denizens call “footy”) fan. But before you come after me with bricks and bats, let me make another confession: it’s hard not to get swept away by the unmatched excitement that I see around the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and especially the support around the home favourites Matildas.

World Cup fever is everywhere – from the city centres to local bars and restaurants, and even the SmartCompany office. But that’s not all. The Matildas and their supporters are also breaking the internet.

Take a look:

That moment for women’s sport ❤️⚽️👑🦘 pic.twitter.com/vCgv9m4vxM — Jacqueline Felgate (@Jacquifelgate) August 12, 2023

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Matildas win the penalty shootout. Federation Square erupts. Wow! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/CBuzsD31vc — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) August 12, 2023

And an iconic tweet from Paralympian Dylan Alcott himself:

My god that was the closest I’ve ever been to standing up. @TheMatildas UNBELIEVABLE effort 💛💚 MCG going off #matildas #AUSFRA pic.twitter.com/BNLU6FAFx8 — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) August 12, 2023

So how does a team go from handing out flyers for their own games to sweethearts of the internet?

Well, it is a story of grit and hardwork, but it is also the story of the Matildas being their most true and authentic selves on their social media channels.

Take for example Matildas captain Sam Kerr. One of the most followed Matildas with a following of a whopping 1.4 million, Kerr is an absolute legend on and off the field, known for her sharpness, tact and wit. Her social media is filled with her admiration for her teammates, the game and the focused regimen with which she has recovered from a calf injury.

But perhaps her most loved social post is the one with midfielder Emily van Egmond memorialising their fourth (!) World Cup together aptly titled: “Jobs not done” — again showcasing the team’s resolve to bring the title home.

Another Matilda who has been doing the rounds of social media is goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, whose legendary defence during the penalty shoot-out against France in the quarter-final has become one of the most iconic moments in Australian sporting history. And of course, the internet had some serious thoughts:

Spotted in Melbourne – new mural of Mackenzie Arnold. Well done to whoever did this 👏 pic.twitter.com/zgeY9geLa6 — Darcy Vescio (@darcyvee) August 13, 2023

Mackenzie Arnold for the Defence Minister of Australia please #brickwall #Matildas — Ness Braithwaite (@nessbraithwaite) August 12, 2023

Asked about the brick wall memes and the attention she’s getting as Australia’s new national treasure and “honorary defence minister” during a press conference, Arnold was extremely humble and said: “It’s probably the first time I’ve ever received attention like this but at the same time I just tend to block it out because I know if I play like shit tomorrow it could be a whole different thing”.

But that of course, hasn’t stopped her from creating premium content for her social media followers:

Mackenzie Arnold has top tier tik tok content lmao #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/pz4YZDUs8x — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) August 13, 2023

And it’s not just their personal accounts, the official social media handles for the Matildas have also been giving Aussie fans a behind-the-scenes look into the team’s training, lighter moments and camaraderie. The overall engagement strategy includes dedicated hashtags, reposting fan content and witty replies to the supporters of Tillies.

The team’s social media footprint also shows how the support for women’s football has skyrocketed in recent years. This is certainly in stark contrast to the pioneering Matildas who had to foot all their bills to travel and participate in international competitions.

This also includes a crowd singing “Happy Birthday” for Katrina Gorry:

For me personally, what has also been remarkable is the warmth I see in the team. Women players more often than not face challenges that are not typically witnessed by their male counterparts. This includes but is not limited to, lower pay and recognition for their hard work, sexist remarks, and constant comments about how their games can still not match the level of men’s tournaments. All this, with the added burden of simply being a woman and catering to the needs of family members, most notably their children.

But the Matildas have proven their detractors wrong on all levels and have come a long way from captain Sam Kerr having to hide her gender to play football to celebrating with their kids on the field. And if this doesn’t make you swell with pride, I am not sure what will:

On to the semi-finals, #TilitsDone.