Tiktok is now offering organic product discovery and shopping capabilities on the social video platform through a partnership with Shopify.

Creators with a TikTok for Business account will soon be able to add a shopping tab to their profile, and create a mini storefront that can link directly to their online store for checkout purposes.

“Creators are paving the way for a new kind of entrepreneurship where content, community, and commerce are key,” said Shopify president Harley Finkelstein.

“By enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is powering the creator economy on one of the fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms in the world.”

TikTok president of global business solutions Blake Chandlee said the business is uniquely placed at the centre of content and commerce, and the new partnership will help to drive its users directly to the digital point of purchase.

The offer is currently only available to Shopify merchants in the US and UK, but the feature will roll out to several other regions in the coming months.

Earlier this year, TikTok and Shopify partnered in Australia to allow merchants to create and run campaigns directly geared towards users of the social media platform.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.