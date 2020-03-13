“Let the PM pay”: Tent retailer cashes in on government stimulus with $750 camping kit

As the government announced its coronavirus stimulus package, many small businesses focused their attention on the $25,000 grants. Camping retailer Tentworld, however, chose to address the potential customers who would be getting their hands on $750 from Scott Morrison’s pocket.

The camping store has launched its Scotty’s $750 Pandemic Couples Recovery Kit, offering what it claims is more than $1,000 worth of camping equipment.

The retailer’s website urges recipients of the funding to “let the PM pay for your next trip”, and to “head to the bush to get away from COVID-19”.

The idea is if you’re a couple, and you’re both eligible, you’ll also have $750 to spend, director Jon Burrell tells SmartCompany. People can take that cash to regional towns, and local businesses that are still suffering in the wake of the devastating bushfire season, he explains.

Burrell says he welcomes the $750 cash injection for pensioners and people on welfare, something he believes “should get injected into the community pretty quickly”.

And, it’s something he was prepared for.

“I’ve been thinking that this was going to happen — it has been boiling away,” he says.

The Scotty’s $750 Pandemic Couples Recovery Kit includes a tent big enough for two people plus luggage, a self-inflating mattress, a two-burner gas stove, an icebox, and two camping chairs.

In a cheeky nod to the recent toilet paper shortages, it also includes a six-pack of toilet paper.

“Normally, I’d tell you to bring your TP from home … As typically we only recommend this if you’re using a portable toilet, because it’s extra soft, breaks down super fast, and is marine friendly … But, seeing we’re all on TP Rations….. This will do the job very nicely”, the website says.

“People need to take holidays”

Whether the government’s measures go far enough to help small business, he says it’s “probably too early to tell for sure”.

However, so far, the business hasn’t been too badly affected by a dip in international travel.

“We aren’t heavily dependent on international travel. We’re more a domestic travel business,” he says.

“We’re definitely optimistic,” he adds,

People are still buying camping supplies for the Easter long weekend, he says.

“We feel as though we haven’t suffered as much as others — so far anyway,” he explains.

“People need to take holidays still … If you’re taking a holiday close to home, if you do get sick, you can always go home.

“And if you’re camping, you’re only forfeiting your camp fees. The risk is pretty low.”

