The Kid Laroi, Stranger Things and World Rugby: Five unlikely post-pandemic brand collaborations

Companies are realising they need to think out of the box and even step out of their comfort zone to succeed in the post-pandemic world. After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, brands are pushing the boundaries and injecting more fun and personality into businesses now more than ever.

Collaborations, partnerships and experiences are three strategies companies have used this year to make themselves stand out. Here are five examples for you to learn from.

1.Keeping relevant in today’s times: McDonald’s and The Kid Laroi

Brands must stay relevant and continue to evolve as the world changes. Throwing out the original family-friendly image, McDonald’s Australia recently partnered with The Kid Laroi and invited the Australian rapper to create his unique meal set. Although the initial impression of McDonald’s may just be a kid-friendly restaurant, this partnership shows that the fast-food giant is willing to change its brand perception to stay ahead of its competitors.

McDonald’s has taken a giant leap to stay relevant and attract new customers with its partnership with Laroi who has profanities in nearly every one of his tracks. To attract new audiences, the company has implemented publicity stunts having the artist turn up at local McDonald’s restaurants while on his Australian tour and boost its ads promoting its new The Kid Laroi meal across social media. What ever happened to the Muppets collaboration when you purchased a McHappy Meal?

2. Push boundaries towards their limits: Deliveroo and Masterchef

To survive and thrive in these times, companies must stretch their systems and processes to give their customers a level of experience that is second to none. Deliveroo has partnered with Masterchef to bring its winning ‘Bacon Me Go Nuts’ Choc-Top creation direct to your door for a limited time. Deliveroo has brought the Masterchef viewing experience to life through this collaboration cementing itself in a busy at home delivery service market while providing its consumers with a product and an experience that they can’t simply get anywhere else.

3. Collaboration with like-minded brands: Netflix and Grill’d

Grill’d has worked with Netflix to boost its brand awareness and introduce itself to a larger audience. Grill’d collaborated with Netflix and launched a limited-edition meal on Australia’s National Burger Day when the streaming giant released a new season of fans’ most loved show — Stranger Things. The franchise also used one of its Sydney stores where they have brought the Stranger Things experience to life for diners.

Working together with other partners can help spread each of your messages, leveraging from your audiences collectively.

4. Bring your brand to life: The Living End & Four’N’ Twenty

In this partnership, the iconic meat pie brand Four’N’ Twenty, collaborated with an iconic Aussie rock band, The Living End, to boost the company’s image on another level. In a bid to create a positive experience for its consumers while also launching its new Loaded! Rolls, Four’N’ Twenty launched for one day only a pop up concert in Sydney’s Inner West.

Throughout the concert The Living End were playing their award winning hits, while Four’N’ Twenty were rolling out their new product for its customers to try.

5. Have a customer-oriented approach: Land Rover and World Rugby

Land Rover is making an effort to reach more women with its latest partnership with World Rugby to promote Women’s Rugby. This collaboration may help strengthen the brand with a sport that is growing at an astonishing rate around the world while attracting a new market.

In order to succeed today, you must focus on your customers and have a clear understanding of what they want and their interests that they resonate with. This will help strengthen your choice of other brand partnerships, collaborations and ambassadors that could suit your brand image.

The five case studies outlined above and the strategies used will help you to keep your company on trend. You don’t need to have an international artist, or streaming giant to collaborate with to be successful in your marketing campaign. You can take these concepts and apply them still at a grass roots, local level. It’s about pushing beyond your comfort zone while giving your customers an element of surprise and delight.