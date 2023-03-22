Why thought leadership is the key to unlocking public relations success for small business
4 minute Read
As the old saying goes, ‘opinions are like elbows, everybody has one. Most have more than one.’
You only need to go online to find yourself buried under an avalanche of hot takes. However, for small businesses or founders who want to build their profile, but don’t have an unlimited publicity budget, opportunity lies here. Offering up opinions through thought leadership is a gateway to building trust and authority with your audience.
In 2023, there’s a strong media appetite for thought leadership provided it adds value, not noise, to the conversation.
What is thought leadership
Thought leadership involves sharing your wisdom, insights, and experience in order to inspire, educate and inform.
