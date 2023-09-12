The allyship of men is critical to balance the scales of gender equity in the workplace

As the hype surrounding the FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) climaxed in the battle for the top spot between England and France, people worldwide felt inspired by what this excitement could mean for gender equity. Then, one moment set back this hope when Luis Rubiales, head of the Spanish Soccer Federation, forcibly kissed Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso.

Shock and outrage rippled across the globe, with many calling for the swift resignation of Luis Rubiales, who finally fell on his sword in recent days. Amongst those condemning his actions were prominent male figures in Spanish sports, including Carlos Alcaraz, Iker Casillas, and Andres Iniesta. However, a disturbing volume of voices remains speaking up in his defense, with The Royal Spanish Football Federation taking weeks to replace controversial coach and close ally of Luis, Jorge Vilda, with Montse Tomé, the first woman to hold the position in Spain. In a moment so significant for gender equity progress, we’re reminded how far we still have to go.

Men speaking up and empathising with women when they encounter clear power imbalances is a step forward. However, to make decent inroads, we need more allies to be equipped with the tools to balance the scales.

Coinciding with the FWWC finals, TDC Global supported Coca Cola in hosting a one-day diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) summit to deep-dive into how we can drive equity forward in our workplaces and across society. Here, renowned global ally Munir Nanji, co-chair of the Women Leadership & Diversity Committee at Citi, Singapore, said, “When you put inclusion into your organisation, the E and D will follow. It’s easy to find common ground with each other when you realise we are all people, and as people, we all want to be good”.

A diverse workforce is important, but workplaces must also have a sense of belonging and psychological safety to drive change. Inclusivity without a sense of belonging amounts to superficial change, and genuine progress necessitates the active involvement of all individuals, regardless of gender. Advocating for gender equity does not mean alienating or shaming men. Instead, the key lies in inviting them into the conversation.

Flipping the script

The redistribution of power, which predominantly resides with men in corporate hierarchies, demands a collaborative approach. The emphasis should shift from trying to conform women to a system designed by and for men to create an inclusive system that recognises and accommodates the diverse paths that individuals traverse – particularly women and those from marginalised communities.

Despite the gains made through gender inclusion programs, 86% of businesses continue to centre their DEI initiatives exclusively on encouraging change amongst women and minority groups, inadvertently sidelining the participation of men. However, 96% of organisations witness tangible progress where men are actively and purposefully included in gender inclusion programs. This shift in perspective highlights the potential for positive change when men engage as allies in fostering an equitable work environment.

It’s essential to recognise that gender equity isn’t about fixing women; it’s about what those in positions of power — which in the corporate world is still predominantly men — can do to lead the way. By engaging men as allies, they can be the greatest changemakers, helping to reshape workplace dynamics through their influence and role within a given company. This inclusive approach is not only essential for accountability but also for promoting a true sense of equity.

Putting it into practice

At its core, the journey toward fostering male allies and achieving workplace equity is about more than just quotas and diversity measures. Organisations can tap into a wealth of perspectives, experiences, and insights that lead to better decision-making and innovation by engaging men in the conversation.

During a panel discussion at the summit, Munir stated, “We have to get more males to become ambassadors…allyship is so powerful, and it’s not about forcing people. It’s about ensuring that they want to come in and be part of this. The more we can create allies, the more successful we can be”.

For this shift to be effective, it starts with self-awareness. It’s not enough for men in workplaces to feel they have to engage in these initiatives; they should be brought on the journey to understand the collective value of gender equity. Men in positions of influence, such as chief people officers (CPOs), hold the key to altering norms both within and outside the workplace. Recognising and challenging patriarchal norms in their personal lives can resonate within the professional sphere, creating a more level playing field for all employees.

Moving the dial

Fostering male allies in the workplace is not just a step in the right direction; it’s a necessary leap for achieving true gender equity. By inviting men to be involved in the conversation and encouraging them to champion inclusivity actively, organisations can create an environment where everyone thrives, regardless of gender.

The transformation starts with recognising the power of collaboration and shared responsibility – a direction that, when undertaken collectively, can reshape workplaces for the better and help promote equal work and pay. After all, gender equity is not a path; it’s an objective and a right.

Sarah Liu is the founder and managing director of TDC Global.