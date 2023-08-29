Be Fit Food founder Kate Save shares her enduring lessons from venturing into the Shark Tank

As the new season of Shark Tank graces our screens again, it’s hard not to reminisce about my own experience on the show. While the spotlight of national television and the immediate success post-airing was life-changing, it’s the valuable lessons learned and enduring mentorship from that period that truly shaped my journey thereafter.

Six years on and 2017 feels both like yesterday and a lifetime ago. Standing before the Sharks and pitching Be Fit Food was a daunting experience. Yes, I knew I had a ground-breaking concept, but in the cutthroat world of startups, belief alone isn’t enough. Like many budding businesses, Be Fit Food faced stagnation, a daunting reality many entrepreneurs confront, considering that 50% of startups don’t make it past their third year.

It was the allure of Shark Tank and the potential it could provide that compelled me to take the leap. Preparing for that moment was a deep dive into business acumen and self-awareness. Each question asked was not just about securing an investment, but about understanding our business and ourselves better.

The lessons began even before stepping onto the set. For starters, I learned the value of thorough preparation and the importance of adaptability. No matter how much you prep, curveballs come your way and your ability to think on your feet is so important. Then there’s the art of resilience; facing the Sharks requires an open mind and thick skin, understanding that every critique is an opportunity for growth.

Securing an investment from Janine Allis was exhilarating, however, it was the aftermath of the show that truly tested our skill as business owners. With a 1,500% growth literally overnight, I quickly learned a lesson in scaling; the importance of always being prepared for success. It sounds counterintuitive, but the rapid increase in demand causing the website to crash and stock to deplete taught me (really quickly) that success can be just as challenging as failure if not prepared for.

The most enduring reward from Shark Tank, though, has been the mentorship from Janine Allis. Her guidance has been instrumental in navigating exponential growth, embracing the complexities of people management, learning the necessity of strategic financial planning, and understanding the crucial mindset to always plan and pivot for growth.

Fast forward to today, having bought out the co-investors, Be Fit Food stands tall and continues to champion real wholefood alternatives that have a tangible impact on Australia’s health landscape, and the outcomes from Shark Tank are still present. Every accolade, from the 2018 Victorian Telstra Business of the Year to our recent 2022 Championing Health in Victoria Award, is a testament to the show’s transformative power.

As we collectively tune in for the latest season of Shark Tank, my journey underscores the show’s essence; beyond investments and valuations, it’s a masterclass in entrepreneurship. It’s where you learn to value failures as much as successes and understand that every critique, every challenge, is a stepping stone towards a better version of your dream.

Kate Save is an accredited and practising dietitian, exercise physiologist, and founder of Be Fit Food.