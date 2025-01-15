CES was a missed opportunity for Australian startups

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

CES is one of the biggest technology shows in the world, showcasing startups from across the globe. But Australia didn’t have a big presence and that’s a problem.

Last week I headed to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, more colloquially referred to as CES. It’s one of the largest consumer tech shows in the world where you get a glimpse at some of the best new goods big brands will be releasing this year, as well as truly wild concepts and prototypes that may never see the light of day.

And despite the name, it’s also where you’ll find a plethora of B2B and manufacturing tech.

But the true fun of CES isn’t at the Las Vegas Convention Centre amongst the big boys. It’s the small startups showcasing at Eureka Park located up the strip at The Venetian Hotel.

This is where you’ll see smaller players peddling their wares for potential investors and customers. Startups from all over the world showcase potentially life-changing technology, as well as some of the weirdest shit you’ve ever seen. It’s great.

Ukrainian startup Psyla has created an AI-powered robotic prosthetic hand with removable fingers. Image: Tegan Jones

But as I wandered through the bustling halls of Eureka Park at CES last week, I couldn’t help but feel a twinge of disappointment. It’s the first time I’ve attended CES through the lens of a startup reporter.

In my previous role as editor of Gizmodo, I was firmly focused on consumer tech. This meant I missed something important.

Amidst the sea of startups from across the globe, there was a noticeable absence of green and gold. While entire alleys were dedicated to startups from specific countries like France and Japan. Even smaller countries like Ukraine, Belgium and Romania (featuring the incredible .Lumen) had their own dedicated spaces.

Meanwhile, Australia’s presence was virtually non-existent.

Perhaps I missed it — the space was massive. But considering the distinct lack of Aussie buzz outside the likes of Espresso Displays and Seeing Machines, I doubt it.

Australia shouldn’t be MIA at CES

At first glance, this isn’t particularly surprising.

The Australian startup ecosystem has been predominantly SaaS-oriented up until this point. This trend is evident in the success stories of our biggest startups. Canva, Atlassian, and SafetyCulture all achieved unicorn status with their software-based solutions.

While these companies have undoubtedly put Australia on the global tech map, their success has also shaped the direction of our startup ecosystem. Everyone wants to be the Canva of Insert Industry Here.

The emphasis on SaaS has been driven by factors such as lower barriers to entry, scalability, and the ability to reach global markets quickly. Investment is also a key driver here. Physical products are seen as more expensive due to the R&D, materials, and space required.

This focus on software solutions can make it challenging to create a visually striking presence on a show floor like CES.



Fortunately, we’re beginning to see a shift in the Australian startup landscape. The rise of deep tech ventures is diversifying our ecosystem, with 22% of Australian startups now classified as “deep tech” according to the 2024 Startup Muster report.

We’re also seeing more investment into quantum, space and sustainability-focused startups. Then there’s robotics.

CES 2025 was teeming with robots of all shapes and sizes, from helpful household assistants and cutting-edge industrial solutions to adorable ‘pet’ companions.



My immediate thought was ‘Imagine how popular Andromeda Robotics’ Abi would be here’?

Andromeda Robotics’ Abi at SXSW Sydney in 2024. Image: Tegan Jones

The colourful AI-powered companion robot is designed to combat loneliness in aged care facilities. She’s sassy, a polyglot, and can shoot bubbles while doing The Macarena.

What an absolute showstopper she would be, not to mention a demonstration of Australia’s prowess in both robotics and healthcare technology.



Environmental solutions were another hot topic at CES, with sustainability taking center stage across various sectors. This would have been the perfect opportunity for a startup like Uluu with its ‘brewed’ seaweed plastic alternative or Nourish Ingredient’s animal-free fat could turn heads.

And those are just three examples from the top of my head. Australia is now teeming with startups developing physical products and incredible solutions that I’d love to see on the world stage.

More investment is needed to market our startups at big shows

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang giving the CES 2024 keynote to a massive crowd in a crocodile jacket he was very proud of. Image: CTA

The benefits of a strong Australian presence at CES extend far beyond mere visibility. It’s about forging connections, attracting investment, and positioning our startup ecosystem as a global powerhouse. Events like CES offer unparalleled opportunities for our founders to network with industry leaders, potential partners, and investors from around the world.

Of course, the financial commitment for Australian startups to exhibit at CES is substantial, with booth costs, travel expenses, and logistics for transporting products or prototypes quickly adding up. That potentially makes the barrier to entry too high for earlier-stage startups, particularly in the current funding and economic climate.

It would be great to see more government and industry body support going towards our startups showcasing at events like CES or IFA in Berlin.

Australia talks a big game about being an increasingly major player in the global tech sphere, so why not our money where our mouth is? Provide the support and resources necessary for our talented startups to shine in international spaces that garner a ton of media, social and investor attention.

The ecosystem has been maturing for a long time now. The tech and innovations are here. Now is the time to get it out there.

The author travelled to Las Vegas for her podcast, Weird Tech, as a guest of Hisense.