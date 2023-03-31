Culture eats growth for breakfast: Why startup leadership needs to pivot

The start-up world and its relationship with the banking and financial services sector are about ripe for a major shakeup.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the unravelling of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse — death by a thousand cuts if you will — earlier this month has shown not just the fragility of modern banking systems in times of fast-paced economic freefall but the fragility of leaders.

The ghosts of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the 2018 Banking Royal Commission still hover around the leaders of then and now. Lessons were not learned and leaders didn’t listen.

Here is my insight into how start-ups can get ahead of the funding crisis in play.

People will always be your best asset

Australia managed to come out of the GFC relatively unscathed, and our Big 4 banks didn’t see a fatal blow like a US bank Lehrman Brothers come to pass — at the time that was a good thing and made us the envy of the world some 15 years ago. However, in 2023 our largest intuitions that underpin our stability and world-class AAA credit rating status (Australia remains one of just nine countries to hold a AAA credit rating from the three major rating agencies) have failed in that they have never been focused on those who matter most.

Their people.

Their mental health and wellbeing matter.

Their personal satisfaction in the jobs they do matters.

Their leaders’ moral compass matters.

At my consulting firm Maximus International we get to work with some of Australia’s best-known financial services heavyweights and also the challenger players. They are turning to us now for more than just strategic advice and leadership programs. There are nerves and anxiety in a post-pandemic workplace where purpose drives everything and we want to bring our whole selves to work, and this becomes part of any great business’s culture.

Leadership needs to shif t focus

Old leadership styles that prioritise profits ahead of this are in freefall. The current war for talent means the best people want and demand the best workplaces that align clarity, values and purpose in their daily operations.