Fashion events and inclusivity: How accessibility can change the status quo

Most of 2023 has focused on the challenges faced by those in the disability community whilst attending inclusive fashion events or on the runway. These challenges persist. However, simple solutions can be considered to circumvent the outcome.

While brands champion inclusivity and diversity in campaigns, we often hear anecdotes from models and people living with disability on their actual experiences: they aren’t considered when people are planning events. The growing notion of inclusion is an important step forward, however, when the event itself is not accessible for those you are inviting and attending — inclusion can be seen as tokenistic.

Yes, the company’s intention is there, but the execution itself can be improved upon. It is okay not to know everything about accessibility. It is not okay to ignore the community, their experiences and perspectives. Today, accessing resources and experts to inform yourself, your team, and organisation on how to plan an accessible event is a simple email or Google search away.

I have dedicated my career to accessibility as an inclusive fashion designer. This means taking the time and resources to collaborate with the disability community for research and product development. While the process from start to finish takes longer than the average fashion design process, the business is built to put disability inclusion at the forefront of all product design. Why? So people can dress and express themselves with ease and confidence.

As an accessibility expert, here are my top tips for fashion brands and companies to consider when planning an inclusive event:

First and foremost, collaborate with consultants that have expertise in the area. This includes people with lived experience, occupational therapists, and companies that specialise in access (such as Get Skilled Access). These experts will assist you with re-thinking the following:

These experts will assist you with re-thinking the following: Before the event: Ensure the accessibility information is clearly available for people planning to attend (often this is difficult to access or very unclear, leading to anxiety and uncertainty for people with disability to know if their needs will be catered to).

The physical space: Is the location wheelchair accessible? Not just in terms of stairs, but is there enough circulation space? Can people reach things from the seated position? Are there accessible toilets? Is there accessible parking?

Is the location wheelchair accessible? Not just in terms of stairs, but is there enough circulation space? Can people reach things from the seated position? Are there accessible toilets? Is there accessible parking? Employee training: Are employees working the event prepared to interact with attendees living with disability? Are they able to support people with disability at the event?

Are employees working the event prepared to interact with attendees living with disability? Are they able to support people with disability at the event? The sensory experience: Is there a quiet or sensory-friendly space for people to move into, if they require it? Are there visible warning signs informing attendees of overstimulating input (such as flashing lights, loud noises etc)?

Is there a quiet or sensory-friendly space for people to move into, if they require it? Are there visible warning signs informing attendees of overstimulating input (such as flashing lights, loud noises etc)? The event experience: Can people with disability consume the content? Are there Auslan interpreters or captions? Are visual descriptions available? Have you considered companion cards? Can people that require assistance easily bring someone along?

Taking steps forward to consider accessibility in event planning will create a more inclusive experience for everyone who attends. Being inclusive is about putting yourself in someone else’s perspective — be it someone with a visible or invisible disability.

From London Fashion Week 2023 and Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022, it’s possible to create accessible events for both models and attendees, resulting in an uplifting and memorable moment for all.

For Australian fashion labels and businesses to make strides in creating a truly inclusive future for everyone, start by asking yourself these simple questions (above). You can support organisational change to build accessible and inclusive experiences that enable your business and employees to improve the status quo.

Emma Clegg is an occupational therapist in the disability sector and co-founder of JAM The Label.