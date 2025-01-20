I’m already sick of swatting away “free” Google Gemini

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

Have you noticed the Google Gemini AI assistant invading your Workspace over the past week? There’s a reason for that.

Over the last few days, the SmartCompany team has become increasingly frustrated by an unexpected presence in our work routine. Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, has been popping up uninvited across our Google Workspace applications.

From Google Meet calls to Docs, Gemini’s prompts have become a persistent and unwelcome feature of our digital workspace that we keep trying to click away.

Its sudden gratuitous presence isn’t a coincidence, and we’re not the only workplace experiencing Temu Clippy. It’s actually a calculated move by Google to further integrate AI across its suite of AI productivity tools.

Google Workspace pricing shift and Gemini’s stealth integration

On January 15, Google made a significant change to its Workspace offerings. Previously, access to the full suite of Gemini AI features required an additional US$20-$30 per user per month on top of standard Workspace subscriptions.



Now, these AI capabilities are being bundled into all Workspace business plans for “free”. However, there will be a modest price overall price Workspace increase of around US$2 per user per month.

This shift means that features like AI-powered email summaries, automated note-taking in Meet, and the Gemini chatbot are now available to a much broader user base by default.

While Google may frame this as added value, for users like myself, it feels more like an imposition. And that’s before you even get into the potential security implications for organisations working with sensitive material or with shared documents across organisations.

Google touts Gemini as a productivity booster, offering features like AI-powered note-taking in Meet, writing assistance in Docs, and even image creation in Slides. However, the constant prompts and suggestions can be more distracting than helpful.



I’m personally already tired of having to close the Gemini pop-up at the beginning of Google Meet calls. Nor do I wish to be prompted to pull meeting notes from calls in my calendar for documents — especially when as a journalist some of those calls are sensitive.

For those of us who prefer our workspace AI-free, the path to opting out isn’t always clear.



While Google does provide admin controls to manage Gemini features, the process can be convoluted. And, importantly, not all users in organisations have these privileges.



And while rollout for Enterprise customers starts on January 29, giving admins time to adjust their company’s settings, for many Business users, Gemini features appeared almost overnight.

The importance of AI balance and choice

As we navigate an increasingly AI-saturated workspace, it’s crucial to strike a balance between innovation and user preference.



AI undoubtedly has the potential to change some of the ways we work. But its integration should be thoughtful, transparent, and, most importantly, optional.



Google is clearly positioning itself as a competitor to Microsoft here, which has also made big moves to integrate AI into its productivity suites.

However, in this race to AI dominance, user choice seems to have taken a backseat.

Google needs to recognise that not every user wants an AI assistant hovering over their shoulder. A more user-centric approach would involve clearer opt-in processes, easier controls for individual users, and perhaps most importantly, a recognition that sometimes, the best productivity tool is simply an uninterrupted workspace.

