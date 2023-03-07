Julie Collins: Why the government is celebrating the women-led small business boom

If you’re visiting a small business this International Women’s Day, there’s a one-in-three chance it’s run by a woman.

Women account for around one-third of Australia’s small business owners, and that number is growing. The number of female small business owners increased by 24% between 2006 and 2021, more than three times the growth of their male counterparts.

As the Small Business Minister, I am doing everything I can to support the growing number of women in small business.

One of the best parts of my job is meeting the amazing small business owners who are succeeding right across the country. On International Women’s Day, it’s great to say so many of these are run by incredible women.

Incredible women like Nip Wijewickrema, a former ACT Young Australian of the Year who founded GG’s Flowers in Canberra with her family almost a decade ago to ensure her younger sister and other people with disabilities had access to meaningful employment opportunities.

And Ildi, who heads up Ted and Tilly, a great small business in my own home state of Tasmania.

While these small businesses continue to flourish, the Albanese government is doing everything we can to back their success.

This is a government that listens, that values small businesses and the jobs they provide in our communities.

I will continue to listen closely to women in small business who are so critical to this industry.

As Small Business Minister I’ve already met with state and territory small business ministers and I plan to meet with them again soon.

I’m proud to be working for the small business community in a government that truly knows the value they bring to Australia.

It’s not just the more than $430 billion they contribute to the Australian economy every year. The millions of small businesses across our country are so often the heart of their local community.

That’s why they’ll always be at the heart of our government’s decision making.

It’s fantastic that so many women are driving new successes in small business. Today, on International Women’s Day, and every day, this government backs them.

Julie Collins is the federal Member for Franklin, and the Minister for Housing, Homelessness and Small Business.