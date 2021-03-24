I want to acknowledge something for so many of us right now in small business across Australia: we are still standing.

It’s been incredibly tough since October 2019. We’ve survived bushfires, floods, COVID-19, homeschooling, economic downturn, the cancellation of tradeshows, tourism struggles and now a doozy of a flood again in New South Wales.

I have spoken to friends in business on the Bells Line of Road on Mt Tomah in the Blue Mountains, which has a massive landslide and, late on Monday, was announced as closed for the ‘unforseeable future’. I cannot even fathom what this means for business and community there.

Bridges are under water. Communities are evacuating and livestock has been lost. People’s homes are damaged. People’s livelihoods are being damaged. Again. And again. And again.

So, Elton John’s fabulous song ‘I’m still standing’ is playing in my mind. But I feel so flat and so tired. Both my accountant and mentor said the same thing to me: “Kara, despite everything — you are still standing”.