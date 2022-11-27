Why Modibodi introduced paid menstrual, menopause and miscarriage leave to all staff last year

Last week, five unions and law firm Maurice Blackburn put their support behind a push for paid menstrual and menopause leave for employees to be added to the Fair Work Act. Australian-founded underwear brand Modibodi introduced such leave in 2021 and in this article, the company’s head of sustainability and public affairs Sarah Forde explains why.

We introduced paid menstrual, menopause and miscarriage leave to all Modibodi staff back in May 2021, and since then a number of staff have regularly used it. As a business with the majority of staff identifying as female, the percentage of staff who utilise the leave demonstrates that women really know when they need additional support or when they don’t.

Creating a supportive environment to take leave, or work from home, instead of feeling the need to hide the pain or have awkward conversations, creates a more positive and productive environment.

We’re acknowledging the fact that every individual’s experience is different, and we believe having a specific policy further helps encourage open and knowledge-building conversations.

Staff who have used the leave say they feel valued and empowered to speak up about menstrual health concerns. You can hear our employees talk about this leave policy on our Instagram.

Menstrual and menopause leave crucial for inclusive workplaces, but it must be authentic

A policy that acknowledges the need and the very real impact of menstruation, menopause and miscarriage on an employee’s wellbeing is crucial for business inclusivity and diversity. This type of policy does more than address these real health issues; it also encourages and creates an accepted space for other important women’s health conversations.

In our experience, broad and open discussions with the wider workforce will shape what the policy might look like and how it could work. It needs to be genuine and established with the understanding that people can access it openly when they need it without stigma or repercussions. Authenticity of such a policy is vital for its success.

Workplaces need to understand that for some people, the symptoms they experience during menstruation, menopause or miscarriage are significant and have emotional and physical challenges. For some people, it is not possible to ‘just put up with it’ or ‘just get on with it’. It’s important to all of us at Modibodi to give staff the option to take paid leave days when needed.

It is crucial to keep the conversation going so that menstrual care and self-care become commonplace at work, home and school. To do this, we as individuals, parents, friends, and colleagues need to work together to replace shame with understanding and compassion.

Our mission at Modibodi is limitless positive impact, and one of our goals is to openly discuss and champion honest conversations on women’s health topics to help normalise these very natural or common things that happen to our bodies. This policy really enables us to do that. Both our current team and prospective candidates can really see that as a brand we are living out these Modibodi values authentically.