NSW Small Business Commissioner: It’s time to get serious about the sale of illegal tobacco

The importation and sale of illegal tobacco products is a significant problem across New South Wales. My office has received an increasing number of complaints and today we read about a baby of just 11 months old being forced to vape.

This latest story further highlights real concerns regarding the use and sale of illicit tobacco and the new trend of vaping. Retailers across the state have for some time now highlighted their concerns about under-the-counter sales of illegal cigarettes and loose tobacco.

As an untaxed product sold outside the law, it is cheaper than legal tobacco, sold without any health warnings, and is more likely to be sold to minors.

At this point, I will confess to being a non-smoker and someone who is extremely concerned about the impact of tobacco and the cocktail of chemicals included in vapes and their impact on both, the health of current and future generations. However, regardless of my personal views on tobacco, it remains a legal product and its sale is subject to strict regulations. Unfortunately, these regulations are not being adequately enforced.

There are too many instances where illegal tobacco is sold in contravention of prescribed regulations. This illegal trade is also having a detrimental impact on the sustainability of regional communities and small businesses that comply with the law.

One retailer recently advised the Commission they had been forced out of business because they couldn’t compete with the much cheaper illegal product. This same retailer had reported the sale of the illicit tobacco a number of times but seemingly no action was taken.

If legitimate retailers of legal tobacco products are put out of business it is likely we will see additional sales of the illegal, unregulated, and untaxed alternative.

It is time to get serious about stamping out the sale of illicit tobacco in NSW as existing strategies are not working. A lack of enforcement is aiding illegal activity and punishing law-abiding small businesses.

Chris Lamont is the NSW Small Business Commissioner.