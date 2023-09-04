“Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”: Supply Nation lends support to The Voice

For generations, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have advocated for a say on matters that affect their lives. Embedding a Voice in the Constitution would recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as Australia’s first peoples and ensure that it can’t be dismissed by successive governments.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament was formally proposed for the first time in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The Uluru Statement was presented to the Australian people on 26 May 2017 by delegates to the First Nations National Constitutional Convention. It represents a historic consensus of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in calling for constitutional recognition and reform “from all points of the Southern Sky”.

As Australia’s leader in supplier diversity and the custodian of the largest database of verified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-owned businesses – Indigenous Business Direct – Supply Nation is proud to pledge its support for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, as an organisation committed to the wellbeing and political, social and economic advancement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. We support constitutional changes that allow First Nations peoples to have a say on matters that impact their lives. Supply Nation stands for the empowerment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and we see the Voice as an important mechanism in doing so.

In pledging our support for the Voice, it is important to acknowledge the long history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who have called for a seat at the table, via a political voice in one form or another. Supply Nation acknowledges the many generations of trailblazers, Elders, leaders, and allies who have fought for our right to be heard and included.

Regardless of the result of the referendum, all Australians will need to be accountable for, and live with, the outcome for generations to come. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create tangible, lasting and positive intergenerational change for the benefit of all Australians.

The decision to support the Voice does not represent the views of Supply Nation members or suppliers. We respect the diverse voices in the debate and encourage members and suppliers to actively participate in the conversation and make an informed decision on voting day. In the weeks to come, we will continue to stand beside our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander brothers and sisters across both sides of the debate and encourage our members to support Indigenous staff and suppliers during the referendum period.

Kate Russell is the chief executive officer of Supply Nation, and Glenn Johnston and Scott Wharton are the co-chairs of Supply Nation.