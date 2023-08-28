The Voice: Why individuals are trusting businesses more than the government

Australia’s Voice referendum is a prime example of an issue that goes beyond mere politics, tapping into the moral and societal fabric of the nation. And it’s one that leaves us with a crucial question: should businesses and organisations take a stance?

Recent findings in the Edelman Trust Barometer underscore an intriguing shift. Australians are placing more faith in businesses than in their own government, with businesses outpacing government by 53 points on competency and 26 points on ethics.

Clearly, the era of seeking advice solely from official channels is fading. Instead, people are turning to organisations that resonate with their values and offer a sense of connection.

Modern consumers don’t just seek products, they seek alignment. They want to engage with brands that share their values or, at the very least, respect them. This evolving consumer mindset has led to increased curiosity about where businesses stand on critical issues like the Voice referendum. It’s not merely a matter of fiscal responsibility, it’s a question of integrity and shared purpose.

Up until now, the Voice referendum has suffered from a communication deficit by the government, leaving Australians bewildered and uncertain. Misinformation abounds, and unanswered questions linger. In this climate of confusion, people yearn for clarity from reliable sources. Businesses and organisations have a unique opportunity to step in as educators and facilitators of informed discussions.

Engaging with societal issues isn’t just about taking sides, it’s about fostering an inclusive dialogue. It’s about creating an environment where employees, stakeholders, and customers feel comfortable sharing their perspectives. A workplace that encourages questions and respects diverse viewpoints becomes a breeding ground for thoughtful progress.

The misconception that certain issues are outside the purview of businesses and organisations is outdated. In an era where stakeholder interests shape the business landscape, what matters to the stakeholders should matter to the business. This doesn’t mandate adopting a specific stance, but it does necessitate open and thoughtful communication.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should run into the debate all guns blazing without a clear plan and strategy in place. Navigating the Voice referendum issue requires tact and empathy — businesses and organisations should recognise their limitations and avoid posturing as experts in domains where they aren’t. Authenticity comes from acknowledging your own questions and uncertainties while striving to provide clarity and context.

Not every business or organisation needs to take an active, public stance on the Voice referendum. However, in a landscape where societal issues permeate our interactions, there’s an obligation to be prepared to speak thoughtfully when asked or when the need arises. This nuanced approach respects both the integrity of the business and the significance of the matter at hand.

The Voice referendum is a topic of monumental importance, demanding a level of readiness beyond casual contemplation. Businesses and organisations need to be armed with well-thought-out responses, prepared to communicate their perspective should they be called upon to do so.

This level of preparedness isn’t just a formality — it’s a testament to the gravity of the discussion. Empty words are easily dismissed, but actions leave a lasting impact. It’s about moving beyond optics and engaging in meaningful change.

For those choosing to take a bold stand, actions must align with words. It’s not enough to simply vocalise an opinion, tangible efforts must follow. The community demands more than performative gestures — they demand substantive contributions that reflect true commitment.

Before proclaiming strong opinions, businesses and organisations should engage in authentic consultation with experts, thought leaders, and First Nations people. Authenticity doesn’t arise from unilateral decisions: it emerges from collaboration and learning from those directly impacted.

The Voice referendum is no simple matter and the diverse perspectives it encompasses warrant a nuanced approach. Businesses and organisations are well placed to contribute to the discourse in a way that’s respectful, empathetic, and substantial. Silence, in this case, can be a missed opportunity for growth and positive impact.

In this era of shifting trust dynamics and evolving consumer expectations, businesses and organisations have a responsibility to transcend their conventional roles. They are no longer just entities that provide products and services, they are influencers and enablers of societal progress.

The Voice referendum is a test of their commitment to genuine engagement, meaningful communication, and authentic alignment with the values of their stakeholders. It’s time to step up, speak up, and contribute to the dialogue that shapes the future of Australia.

Phoebe Netto is the founder of the PR firm Pure Public Relations.