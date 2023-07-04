Why working from home has helped my mental health – and my career

Over recent months, I continue to be confused by opinion piece upon opinion piece attempting to convince me that my mental health and even my career will take a nosedive due to my work-from-home status.

As a working mother of three, with a FIFO husband, working from home is not only the best option for me, it’s the only option. Don’t get me wrong, this hasn’t always been my life. I spent at least 16 years hauling myself an hour each way to arrive at an office desk by 8.30am, dropping my children off at various locations which I’m being kind by describing as a drop-off. My tight schedule meant it was a “drive-by” at best.

Now, 20+ years into my career, working for one of Australia’s leading integrated engagement and communications agencies which happens to work virtually, I feel a balance in my life never before experienced.

So let me respond to some of the myths I have read, with the actual reality of working remotely.

Your career will go nowhere

Before my current role, I attended work every day and balanced it with caring for three children and managing a household, but my career was at a standstill. I felt the decision to complete a MBA had been a waste of time, management did not understand how I could contribute, and I even found myself in roles that effectively didn’t exist. Fast forward to September 2022, and whilst initially employed as an account director, my boss promoted me to managing director three weeks after commencing with her. So here I am, in a remotely based role, undertaking a job that was well and truly out of my reach as a working mother required to meet the limitations of site-based employment.

You will be isolated

If this means I no longer waste time with unproductive conversations about whether we need to set a meeting for a longer conversation – then yes – this has changed. If they mean isolated as in alone, without contact, or benefiting from the energy of others – nothing could be further from the truth. On an average day, I speak to my manager at least three times, have contact with my colleagues throughout the day, and have meetings with clients, prospective clients and suppliers. The contact never ends. Just like within an office, I spend my days laughing at others’ jokes, brainstorming for better outcomes, and meeting deadlines with the same energy that has been the foundation of my career.

Your boundaries will be non-existent

Again, I have a start time and I have a finish time. Lack of boundaries is actually an occupational hazard of the communications industry. We deal with the media – they do not work 9-5, the news never stops. So, it goes without saying, if I am working overtime it doesn’t matter whether I am a remote worker or in the office, that’s just part of the job. However, working remotely does not lead to unnecessary night or weekend work, it helps rather than hinders my role as a mother, and when the unfinished housework annoys me whilst working from home – I hit a local library, park or working space, so home life doesn’t get in the way.

Creativity is a thing of the past

Our clients are diverse, their needs are varied, and if we did not have creativity, we would not be fulfilling their needs. In fact, I have never been more creative than I am required to be in my current role. We are delivered problems being experienced by not-for-profit and purpose organisations, and we must find creative solutions. This year, we have united to develop and deliver two conferences, bringing together clients, government, and industry. We have all been involved in identifying speakers, marketing the event and seeking partners. Creativity forms the basis of most days as it must – it is part of our jobs.

Productivity

This is my greatest bugbear. Across a 20+ year career, I have never worked with more productive, committed, energetic colleagues than I am right now. They deliver a significant amount of work daily, and when required, support their colleagues to help complete their work also. Here’s a secret that many industries are not aware of – unproductive employees exist within offices and factories everywhere. The assumption that because an employee arrives in the early hours, and does not leave until late, means they are overly productive is the biggest fallacy of the labour market.

Working remotely over the last year has been my biggest saviour. As a working mother, I no longer need to abandon my children when they are sick because I don’t have any leave left, and my “family-friendly” company won’t let me work at home whilst caring for a sick child. I can undertake the school run whilst fulfilling my obligations as an employee – which means I no longer have to pay someone as a driver, rely on a relative who has their own life, or worry as my children navigate the public transport system.

Prejudice against remote work needs to end. We are not unmotivated employees who can’t be bothered engaging in office culture. We are actually undertaking interesting, challenging, rewarding careers, supported by empowering leaders. We just do so from home.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.