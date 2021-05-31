With things getting back to business in Australia, more and more people are starting to travel for work again. Whether it’s racing to the city for a meeting or flying interstate for a conference, various options available have made it quick and easy to get from point A to point B.

But with everyone in a hurry, delays and setbacks are likely, and it’s the added stress that no one needs when on their way to an important meeting. Thankfully, 13cabs — Australia’s favourite way to ride — is here to meet your business travel needs safely and with minimal hassle.

13cabs has every state covered with over 10,000 vehicles ready to go when you are. It doesn’t matter if you’re flying across the country or bouncing from one meeting to the next in the city — 13cabs is paving the way for hassle-free travel.

Book your ride from anywhere

Whether you need extra luggage space, airport transfers, or require group travel, the 13cabs app ensures convenient business travel no matter where you are or where you’re going. Unlike typical ride-sharing apps, the 13cabs app promises a price guarantee and the ability to choose your driver and vehicle, helping to minimise delays and ensuring that you’re in professional hands.

Got an early flight? Book up to seven days ahead, with a professional driver of your choice. You can choose your vehicle, your driver, and track your ride — all in the 13cabs app.

Ride with someone you trust

If you’re travelling to a different city for business, it’s important to find a driver who knows their way around. All 13cabs drivers are experts in their field and can get you to where you need to go with ease. If you find a driver that you like, the app’s MyDriver feature allows you to re-book with the same driver again and again, giving you total control.

For 13cabs, its trusted drivers matched with its focus on driver and passenger safety gives you complete peace of mind when travelling. Every time you ride with 13cabs, not only are you guaranteed a price, but you can always guarantee a qualified and professional driver that’s gone through a complete background check with full visibility on the driver’s ID with photo, name, and cab number.

In addition, there are over 30,000 built-in cameras in the 13cabs fleet, and every cab comes with multiple built-in GPS tracking devices. These are monitored 24/7 by the Australian-based contact centre for both you and your driver’s safety.

Flexible payment methods

Of everything that 13cabs does well, it’s the 100% price guarantee. While ride-sharing apps offer convenience, they also offer unpredictable pricing.

To make business travel more convenient, 13cabs offers the 13cabs fast card, which can be loaded into the 13cabs app. The card gives you or your employer complete visibility and control of transactions, detailed route mapping, trip information and electronic receipts.

Got another card for work? No issues — you can add multiple cards into your app wallet and switch between payment methods before you ride. You’ll still get all your receipts emailed to you.