4 benefits of integrating e-signature with the tools you use every day

Tech solutions are supposed to make our lives easier, but app overload may be costing you big time.

For example, did you know that 69% of employees spend up to an hour a day switching between different apps? This frustrating inefficiency interrupts workflows and trains of thought, and amounts to a shocking 32 working days of lost productivity per person each year.

When you integrate e-signatures directly into the tools and systems you use every day, it’s not just productivity that gets a bump. Here are four other ways your business benefits.

1. Save time and money

Connecting e-signatures with the tools and systems you use every day improves efficiency because it means:

no more duplication of data across different systems,

the sharing of data between systems occurs automatically, and

you can tailor and customise workflows and experiences to better suit your business objectives.

For example, integrating e-signatures with your accounting and bookkeeping software allows you to draft, send, track, sign and store documents quickly and automatically.

Or maybe you want to collaborate and sign-off on work more easily, without leaving your favourite productivity tools, such as Teams, Word, Outlook and SharePoint.

However you use them, app integrations are all about staying in the zone.

2. Build trust and loyalty

Face-to-face interactions build trust, loyalty and deeper connections, and for obvious reasons video-conferencing apps such as Zoom exploded in popularity during the first years of the pandemic.

Integrating e-signatures with your video conferencing system allows you to securely share, review and sign documents directly within meetings for a smoother, more transparent agreement process.

Being able to discuss the details of these documents live and in-person helps reduce the time it takes to get them signed. And when that moment comes, you can provide a frictionless experience by closing the deal without closing the app.

3. Reduce risk

There’s a reason sectors that handle large amounts of sensitive information — including government agencies, healthcare providers and financial institutions — were among the earliest to adopt e-signatures. It’s harder to forge e-signatures, and if an audit is required, a secure metadata trail shows who accessed a document, when it was accessed and where.

Being able to gather signatures without having to switch out of platforms such as Salesforce further enhances security by letting you prepare, sign, act on and manage contracts all in one place. It also reduces error by eliminating the need to manually transfer data to other systems.

After rigorous security certifications and standards that ensure your documents are safe and scalable, they are then digitised for effortlessly diligent record-keeping. Bada-bing, bada-boom.

4. Boost cashflow

All this streamlining of complex workflows means companies can enjoy faster document turnaround times and a smoother sales process.

In other words: by connecting e-signatures with the tools you use every day, you can start automating and accelerating cashflow by closing deals faster.

5. Improve your customer and employee experience

Embedding e-signatures into your web and mobile apps provides a seamless experience for customers and employees alike. Such simple, fuss-free processes are a distinct competitive advantage in our virtually connected, hybrid-working world.

So, when evaluating e-signature providers, make sure you check to see whether they can connect with the systems and capabilities you use every day, as well as any you might plan to start using in the future.

If your favourite systems and tools integrate with each other, a whole new level of productivity suddenly opens up. And with frictionless workflows increasing efficiency, boosting revenue, enhancing compliance, and improving the customer and employee experience, you can take your business to the next level too.

