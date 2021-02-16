The AI bedroom item that’s set to become the future of sleep

Some say three is a crowd, but is AI the trick to helping you get a better night’s sleep?

There are apps to track your sleep, devices that monitor your breathing and even pillows with inbuilt speakers to play soothing sounds or music to help you drift off a little easier. But what if we could go one step further?

smarTechnology has transformed industries, working to make our lives as simple and streamlined as possible. And now, the sleep sector has begun to wake up to the ways that a little tech can improve the way we sleep.

European sleep-tech giant Emma – The Sleep Company, has launched the world’s most advanced smart mattress, Emma Motion, which adapts to your every move in real time to better support you while you sleep.

Give your partner the quality sleep they deserve this Valentine’s Day with the customizable Emma Foam Pillow.

Emma chief executive and co-founder Manuel Mueller says this AI mattress is a gamechanger for the way people sleep, and it’s available directly to consumers in the form of a bed-in-a-box.

“When we founded Emma, we set out to improve people’s lives by changing the way they sleep. With the launch of our smart mattress, Emma Motion, we are revolutionising the way people sleep,” says Muelller.

The future of sleep is already in motion

Emma’s technology-centric approach to sleep has been one of the key drivers for its success not just globally but within the Asia Pacific region.

Emma reported a growth rate of 170% in 2020, with a global turnover of more than $640 million, an increase of more than $200 million year-on-year.

The appetite for this integrated approach to the sleep products has been a hit locally, with revenues in the Australian and New Zealand markets growing 10 times over in H2 2020 compared to H1 2020, prompting the global sleep tech company to ramp up its activities in the region.

Emma’s approach has enabled it to become an innovator in the space with more than 29 awards for its sleep products globally, even being named 2020 CHOICE Recommends equal first winner for best mattress in Australia.

Emma spent two years engineering the world’s most advanced smart mattress in its multimillion dollar sleep lab based in Germany. The result: a product that works while you rest.

Having begun his career working with medical-therapeutic mattresses, Mueller says the team has designed the Emma Motion around the most crucial element of sleep.

“The Emma Motion ensures optimal spinal alignment throughout the entire night, which is one of the single most important drivers of sleep quality,” Mueller says.

Second to this is temperature, which is why all of Emma’s mattresses are made with moisture wicking, eco friendly, breathable materials to promote better regulation as you sleep.

“Our proven Diamond Degree technology also controls the temperature through millions of graphite particles in the top layer of the mattress.”

“Most people are mixed sleepers and change their sleeping position several times during the night. The cervical spine should never bend. This means, the head must be neither too high nor too low,” says neuroscientist and Emma head of sleep research Dr Verena Senn.

Emma Motion’s other unique feature is its AI-based neural network that detects your sleeping position that then seamlessly adapts the mattress to each change of sleep positions to ensure optimal spine alignment while you sleep.

Make smarter choices in bed

Emma is continuing to prove that sleep-tech is swiftly becoming an essential part of sleep.

“Developing our products at Emma involves extensive design and research and is coupled with rigorous testing to ensure all of our sleep products support a high quality sleep experience for our customers,” says Dr Senn.

“Considering we spend over a third of our lives sleeping or in bed, it’s vital that the mattress you choose is not only comfortable, but also offers a significant amount of support. Emma Motion marks the first of many innovations that Emma will be offering to all sleepers.”

The Emma Motion launched in January 2021 in Europe, and is expected to roll out in Australia within the next six months.

